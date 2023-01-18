Defend Truth

Enlightenment

Enlightenment
Published: 18 JAN 2023
Order Online: Zapiro Books

Top Reads This Hour

Anti-vax appeal – court asked to stop South Africa’s Covid vaccination campaign pending an investigation
COVID-19

Anti-vax appeal – court asked to stop South Africa’s Covid vaccination campaign pending an investigation
In latest guidelines, WHO recommends ‘the use of masks by the public in specific situations’
COVID-19

In latest guidelines, WHO recommends ‘the use of masks by the public in specific situations’
Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
Maverick News

Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
Catch of the year: Massive cocaine bust nets top Western Cape ‘narco’ cops high honour
Maverick News

Catch of the year: Massive cocaine bust nets top Western Cape ‘narco’ cops high honour
Discovery Health uses unprecedented reserves to launch Wellth Fund
Business Maverick

Discovery Health uses unprecedented reserves to launch Wellth Fund

TOP READS IN SECTION

Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
Maverick News

Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
John Hlophe — the Judge President who fought the law; decades later, the law won
Maverick News

John Hlophe — the Judge President who fought the law; decades later, the law won
National shutdown threat in protest against Eskom’s rolling blackouts and tariff hikes — Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip
South Africa

National shutdown threat in protest against Eskom’s rolling blackouts and tariff hikes — Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip
Government plans to focus on six ailing power stations to resolve the electricity crisis
Maverick News

Government plans to focus on six ailing power stations to resolve the electricity crisis
Catch of the year: Massive cocaine bust nets top Western Cape ‘narco’ cops high honour
Maverick News

Catch of the year: Massive cocaine bust nets top Western Cape ‘narco’ cops high honour

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted