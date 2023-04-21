Defend Truth

AWOL

AWOL
Published: 21 APR 2023
Order Online: Zapiro Books

Top Reads This Hour

Springboks and All Blacks can never meet again in their primary kit – new World Rugby regulations
Maverick News

Springboks and All Blacks can never meet again in their primary kit – new World Rugby regulations
The Invisible Matrix — secrets of Zuma’s rogue SSA spies resurface in evidence at hearing
Maverick News

The Invisible Matrix — secrets of Zuma’s rogue SSA spies resurface in evidence at hearing
Gauteng’s R216m budget cut will strip thousands of vulnerable people of critical services - researcher
South Africa

Gauteng’s R216m budget cut will strip thousands of vulnerable people of critical services – researcher
Was he snubbed? Ramaphosa fails to crack the nod for G7 summit in Japan
Maverick News

Was he snubbed? Ramaphosa fails to crack the nod for G7 summit in Japan
Blood diamonds, billions, art and South Africa — inside a Hezbollah money laundering gang
Maverick News

Blood diamonds, billions, art and South Africa — inside a Hezbollah money laundering gang

TOP READS IN SECTION

Shedding some light on Eskom’s eight stages of grief and pain
Maverick News

Shedding some light on Eskom’s eight stages of grief and pain
Was he snubbed? Ramaphosa fails to crack the nod for G7 summit in Japan
Maverick News

Was he snubbed? Ramaphosa fails to crack the nod for G7 summit in Japan
‘I would rather die than go to Lindela’ – refugees speak out after high court sends them to repatriation centre
Maverick News

‘I would rather die than go to Lindela’ – refugees speak out after high court sends them to repatriation centre
‘They treat you like an animal’ – how British farms run on exploitation
Maverick News

‘They treat you like an animal’ – how British farms run on exploitation
Schumacher family planning legal action over fake Die Aktuelle AI ‘interview’
Maverick News

Schumacher family planning legal action over fake Die Aktuelle AI ‘interview’

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted