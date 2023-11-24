Defend Truth

Another tune

Another tune
Published: 24 NOV 2023
Order Online: Zapiro Books

Top Reads This Hour

ANC liable for over R100-million in 2019 elections banners fiasco - Supreme Court of Appeal ruling
Maverick News

ANC liable for over R100-million in 2019 elections banners fiasco – Supreme Court of Appeal ruling
The winners, the losers, the joy, the tears
TGIFood

The winners, the losers, the joy, the tears
In Constantia, a brilliant chef takes us back to his roots
TGIFood

In Constantia, a brilliant chef takes us back to his roots
Thinking of moving to small-town South Africa? Look around before you take the leap
Maverick Life

Thinking of moving to small-town South Africa? Look around before you take the leap
Eastern Cape schools head to court after education department slashes next year’s budget
South Africa

Eastern Cape schools head to court after education department slashes next year’s budget

TOP READS IN SECTION

Thinking of moving to small-town South Africa? Look around before you take the leap
Maverick Life

Thinking of moving to small-town South Africa? Look around before you take the leap
Pretoria ponders implementing ANC vote to cut ties with Israel
Maverick News

Pretoria ponders implementing ANC vote to cut ties with Israel
Western Cape police chief warns cops as constable nabbed for allegedly helping suspect to escape
Maverick News

Western Cape police chief warns cops as constable nabbed for allegedly helping suspect to escape
ANC crushes opposition in KZN with resounding Imbali victory, EFF and IFP trail with middling results
Maverick News

ANC crushes opposition in KZN with resounding Imbali victory, EFF and IFP trail with middling results
Former lottery boss’s Rolls Royce released from preservation order after being sold to ‘innocent third party’
Maverick News

Former lottery boss’s Rolls Royce released from preservation order after being sold to ‘innocent third party’

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted