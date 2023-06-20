Ask us anything about… the African Peace Mission to Ukraine and Russia

Join Daily Maverick’s journalists in a live chat from 9am – 11am SAST on Thursday, 22 June. This week, senior political journalist, Queenin Masuabi, and foreign policy journalist and analyst, Peter Fabricius, will be answering your questions about the African Peace Mission to Ukraine and Russia. Don’t miss the opportunity to ask them your burning questions. SUBMIT YOUR QUESTION BELOW

Brian Desbois: I don’t know if we’ll ever get to the bottom of this, but I can understand that not all people or arms permits were ‘correct’. But why weren’t those whose credentials were in order not allowed to disembark? Also, why were the media on board not allowed to join the presidential party, or was their paperwork not in order? And importantly, if not, why not? – Queenin Masuabi



All journalists aboard had both Russian and Schengen visas. However, they were treated as if they were a part of the President's security because they were travelling with them. The President's jet could not accommodate all of the journalists, while the SAA flight had ample space. It was quite bizarre that everyone was held back – this is when suspicions of racism and the issue around a possible diplomatic fallout started becoming more evident.



Although I don't know for sure about the other missions, I heard Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema had about a dozen security, that Senegalese President Macky Sall had about the same and that Comorian President Azali Assoumani only had about three or four. I believe they did accompany their presidents into Ukraine. The fact that Ramaphosa was not on the plane isn't the point. The security officials and weapons were transported separately but were supposed to join Ramaphosa in Poland to protect him going into Ukraine and, presumably, Russia.

From Sandra Goldberg: Did Putin refuse not to come in August? What can we glean from the conversation regarding that? – Queenin Masuabi



An announcement was made at the press conference in Kyiv that President Cyril Ramaphosa would have bilateral talks with Putin in St Petersburg to discuss the issue of his (non-) attendance at the BRICS Summit. The bilateral meeting never took place because the programme changed, so we still are not sure how South Africa will be dealing with this conundrum.



Queenin is right that Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, ordinarily said that the one-on-one meeting between Ramaphosa and Putin had been cancelled, but later he said it had in fact taken place. I hear that Putin, as you suggest, refused Ramaphosa's request not to attend the BRICS Summit because of the ICC arrest warrant. So it seems that the problem for SA still has to be resolved.

From Robert Hillier: The visit went unmentioned by mainstream media here in the UK, not referenced by anyone anywhere. How did it play in South Africa? Who is the audience for this? Are there any votes in it?

– Peter Fabricius



The war in Ukraine and the South African government's attitude to it are big issues in South Africa, even though foreign policy issues do not normally generate very much interest. There are some analysts who believe it might even be an issue in next year's general election. The main opposition Democratic Alliance has strongly criticised the ANC government's pro-Russian stance and has itself strongly supported Ukraine. Democratic Party leader John Steeenhuisen has visited Ukraine to show his support.

From Linda Halliday: What were the intended outcomes of the mission? Were they achieved and how do we know?

Why was the SA delegation so big? (we hear >100 people).

What arms were on board and for what purpose were these taken?

How is it that SA is so highly regulated (we know what it means to need original documents), yet we didn/t manage that?

Why were Polish authorities deemed racist for insisting on the correct documentation?

– Queenin Masuabi



The intention was to put forward a proposal which would assist Russia and Ukraine reach a negotiated settlement and which would see the end to the war. President Cyril Ramaphosa presented a 10-point plan to both heads of state. Whether either country will take this seriously is still to be seen. Ramaphosa's security detail was larger because he was entering a warzone and there seemed to be a belief that he needed to beef up his security. The weapons would be carried by the security personnel present. Presidential Protection Services head Major-General Wally Rhoode said they had been in meetings with Polish officials and did not think that bringing copies would be an issue. It was the manner in which journalists and security were treated more than it was about the documents, which indicated that there could be systemic racism at play.

From David Mostert: Is the ‘peace mission’ at taxpayers’ expense, a smokescreen to hide the warm and cordial support the ANC has for Putin’s Special Murderous Operation in Ukraine?

– Peter Fabricius



It’s hard to oppose a peace mission, and the different African leaders participating had different motivations. For a few of them the main concern was how the war is affecting Africa, for instance by pushing up grain prices. For Ramaphosa I think part of the motivation was to deflect criticism SA has received for its rather pro-Russian stance. And to be able to say: ‘Well, I can’t criticise Russia too much because I’m supposed to be a neutral, impartial mediator.’



It's hard to oppose a peace mission, and the different African leaders participating had different motivations. For a few of them the main concern was how the war is affecting Africa, for instance by pushing up grain prices. For Ramaphosa I think part of the motivation was to deflect criticism SA has received for its rather pro-Russian stance. And to be able to say: 'Well, I can't criticise Russia too much because I'm supposed to be a neutral, impartial mediator.'

Can you fill me in on the latest developments on the African Peace Mission?

– Peter Fabricius



