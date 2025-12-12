Youth voices challenge power as a new generation demands freedom and accountability

In a new mockumentary film reminiscent of a Michael Moore documentary, Politically Aweh follows show host KG Mokgadi and co-star Zoë Human’s journey as they attempt to speak to the people “who are supposed to fix everything”. But the task quickly becomes a comedy of errors. World leaders are nowhere to be found. “Media access” meant journalists were kept at a distance, watching the G20 proceedings on a screen in a warehouse, much like everyone back home.

Still, KG and Zoë refuse to be defeated. They push through media barricades, slip into receptions and even corner government spokespeople. At one point, KG asks the question on every young person’s mind: “Is this normal?”

Across the continent, young activists featured in the episode bring the urgency. Kenyan comedian and activist Justine Wanda reminds us: “We just want to be free, man.” Madagascan youth leader Elliot Randriamandrato adds: “The tipping point for younger people in the world is the moment to say no to this and fight for our liberty.” And the executive director of the Public Affairs Research Institute, Dr Sithembile Mbete, captures the generational frustration: “If you are not going to meet your end of the bargain, we want you out.”

The mockumentary blends satire, sharp commentary and The Office-style confessionals to expose the strange theatre of global summits. One minute KG is trying to warn President Cyril Ramaphosa about youth uprisings, the next minute he is trapped at a lavish reception asking why everything in government suddenly works “when we’ve got guests in the country”.

While the summit ends with leaders congratulating themselves, Politically Aweh turns the camera back to the generation demanding real change. As Wanda puts it plainly: “Go out into the world and build the world that you want to see.”

This episode is a reminder that the revolution may not be televised… but it will definitely be on TikTok, WhatsApp and Discord. DM

