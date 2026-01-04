Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Sport

A FEAST OF SPORT

Your 2026 sporting calendar

Stay ahead of the game with a month-by-month guide to the biggest events in the world of sport for 2026. This comprehensive schedule ensures you won’t miss any of the action.

In June 2026, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup starts in England & Wales. (Photo: Getty Images) P69 SportsCalendar
Daily Maverick Editorial Team
By Daily Maverick Editorial Team
4 Jan 2026
Facebook
0

P69 SportsCalendar
January: Tennis: Australian Open starts. Photo: Gallo Images

January

(12) Tennis: Australian Open starts

(18) Soccer: Afcon final

(25) Cricket: SA20 final at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

(27-31) Cricket: Proteas home T20 series against West Indies

(29) Netball: Spar Proteas vs England Roses Test series starts

(31) Tennis: Australian Open women’s singles final

P69 SportsCalendar
February: Rugby: Six Nations Championship – round 1. Photo: SVG Europe

February

(1) Netball: Spar Proteas vs England Roses Test series ends

(1) Tennis: Australian Open men’s singles final

(5-7) Rugby: Six Nations Championship – round 1

(6-22) Multisport: Winter Olympic Games

(26) EFC: Knox Legacy Series in Cape Town

(7) Cricket: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka starts

P69 SportsCalendar
March: Motorsport: Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix. Photo: Gallo Images

March

(6-8) Motorsport: Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix

(14) Rugby: Six Nations Championship - final round

(6-15) Multisport: Winter Paralympic Games

(8) Cricket: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final

(19-22) Golf: LIV Golf tournament at Steyn City, Johannesburg

(20-22) Athletics: World Athletics Indoor
Championships in Kujawy Pomorze, Poland

(22) Soccer: EFL Carabao Cup final

P69 SportsCalendar
Boston Marathon in April. Photo: Gallo Images

April

(6-12) Golf: Masters at Augusta, Georgia, US

(20) Athletics: Boston Marathon

(26) Athletics: London Marathon

P69 SportsCalendar
May: Soccer: FA Cup final. Photo: Goal.com

May

(8) Athletics: Diamond League starts

(16) Soccer: FA Cup final

(18) Tennis: French Open starts

(20) Soccer: Europa League final

(23) Rugby: Investec Champions
Cup final

(23) Soccer: Uefa Women’s Champions League final

(30) Soccer: Uefa Men’s Champions League final

Coco Gauff in action against Aryna Sabalenka at Roland-Garros. (Photo: Frey/TPN/Getty Images)
Will Coco Gauff defend her 2025 title at Roland-Garros successfully in June 2026? (Photo: Frey/TPN/Getty Images)

June

(6) Tennis: French Open women’s
singles final

(7) Tennis: French Open men’s singles final

(11) Soccer: Fifa World Cup starts (US, Mexico and Canada)

(12) Cricket: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup starts in England & Wales

(18-21) Golf: US Open at Shinnecock
Hills Golf Club, New York

(29) Tennis: Wimbledon starts in
London, England

P69 SportsCalendar
July: Cycling: Tour de France starts. Photo: Flickr

July

(4) Rugby: Inaugural Nations
Championship starts

(4) Cycling: Tour de France starts

(5) Cricket: ICC Women’s T20 World
Cup final

(11) Tennis: Wimbledon women’s
singles final

(12) Tennis: Wimbledon men’s singles final

(19) Soccer: Fifa World Cup final

(16-19) Golf: The Open Championship
at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England

(23) Multi-sports: Commonwealth Games start in Glasgow, Scotland

P69 SportsCalendar
Hockey: FIH Hockey World Cup. Photo: FIH

August

(1) Cycling: Tour de France Femmes starts

(15-30) Hockey: FIH Hockey
World Cup

(22) Rugby: Greatest Rivalry tour against New Zealand starts

(30) Tennis: US Open starts in New York City

P69 SportsCalendar
September: Golf: Presidents Cup. Photo: Gallo Images

September

(5) Rugby: Black Ferns vs Springbok
Women at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg

(12) Tennis: US Open women’s final

(13) Tennis: US Open men’s final

(20) Cycling: UCI Road World Championships start

(22-27) Golf: Presidents Cup

P69 SportsCalendar
October: Gymnastics: World
Championships (Artistic). Photo: Getty Images

October

(11) Athletics: Chicago Marathon

(17-25) Gymnastics: World
Championships (Artistic)

(31) Multisport: Summer Youth
Olympics starts

P69 SportsCalendar
New York City Marathon in November.
Photo: Gallo Images

November

(1) Athletics: New York City Marathon

(7-14) Tennis: WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

(15-22) Tennis: ATP Finals in Turin, Italy

(27-29) Rugby: Nations Championship finals at Twickenham Stadium, London

P69 SportsCalendar
December: Motorsport: Formula 1 final Grand Prix of the year, Abu Dhabi. Photo: Getty Images

December

(4-6) Motorsport: Formula 1 final Grand Prix of the year, Abu Dhabi

Please note that the event dates were correct at the time of publication and are subject to change. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly DM168 newspaper, available countrywide for R35.

Comments

Scroll down to load comments...