Wrapped in controversy — eThekwini mayor defends R22m statues amid service delivery crisis

The eThekwini mayor, Cyril Xaba, is adamant that the two huge statues towering over Durban’s popular promenade (at present, wrapped in plastic and shrouded in controversy) will be unveiled soon.

The 9m bronze statues of Oliver Tambo and Nelson Mandela are the subject of derisive social media comments from ratepayers who have roasted the controversial R22-million commission.

The works, by artist Lungelo Gumede, were installed in August.

The 9m tall statue of Oliver Tambo dwarfs its surroundings. (Photo: Greg Ardé)

What was meant to glorify the two Struggle heroes and enhance the city’s tourism offering has stirred up a hornets’ nest around spending priorities in an election year.

The Mandela statue is in the precinct between the Moses Mabhida and Kings Park stadiums, while the statue of Tambo is about 2km away in front of the Bay of Plenty.

“They are an absolute waste of money,” says Asad Gaffar from the eThekwini Ratepayers Protest Movement.

“What value will these statues add when we have other, more pressing issues? Wastewater plants are not working, and street lights are broken.”

Opposition parties are having a field day with the statues.

‘Symbol of embarrassment’

Haniff Hoosen, the Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate, posted a video that has since gone viral, slamming the city’s priorities.

Hoosen said the big reveal had been planned for December, but since his video (which attracted 252,000 views), the city has been too embarrassed to unveil the statues, fearing further ridicule.

“During the holiday season, visitors to Durban shared images of the statues on social media, with many expressing surprise and even mocking their appearance, calling them ‘mummies’.

“The city leadership argued that the statues are intended to enhance the experience of visitors to our city. If this were true, they would have unveiled the statues during December when visitor numbers [were] at a peak. These statues will forever be a symbol of embarrassment and a waste of public funds. Instead of repairing crumbling water and sanitation infrastructure, they dabble in vanity projects.”

Artist Gumede has defended his work. In August, he told the Sunday Times that the statues were a tourist attraction.

“If making such art is regarded … as a waste of taxpayers’ money, then why art schools? Why art faculties at universities? Why do we study art?”

Rookaya Vawda, a North Beach resident, is livid.

“[Erecting] a statue in an area where the homeless and hungry seek shelter and food, where the ground reeks of urine and people lack even the most basic necessities like water and toilets, is absurd.”

She likened the expense to festive-season extravagances such as firework displays, concerts, and a carnival (successfully opened by Xaba).

“We still face burst pipes, power outages, potholes and soaring tariffs. These projects offer only a fleeting illusion that everything is fine, but the harsh reality returns when we look around at the decay.”

EFF eThekwini councillor Thami Xuma said, “We need statues, but why two? We know Nelson Mandela is an icon. They went too far. It is about priorities and service delivery backlogs.”

However, Mayor Xaba said the city was far from squirming in the face of social media scorn, and the unveiling was delayed by Durban’s frenzied festive season.

“We have been really busy,” he said

Xaba, who has been mayor for 18 months, said the bustle was a positive sign that the city was on the up and up.

The eThekwini mayor, Cyril Xaba, ‘doesn’t see why there should be a controversy’ over the two statues. (Photo: Supplied)

“The city has stability that allows for responsive, transparent, and inclusive governance. I have met with ratepayer bodies, traditional leaders and businesses. We have accountability.”

Xaba said business confidence had shot up to the point that the city had R50-billion in private sector investment commitments.

“The green shoots are showing. The city is a construction site.”

Xaba said the statues would probably be unveiled in February, which coincided with the anniversary of Mandela’s historic 1990 speech at Kings Park Stadium, two weeks after his release from prison.

“I don’t see why there should be a controversy. These statues are huge, and the symbolism is huge. At that very spot, Madiba said, ‘Throw your weapons into the sea.’ Those words came to define his philosophy of reconciliation. Can you put a price on that?

IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi defended Xaba, saying it wasn’t a case of symbolism over sewage.

The city had a R70-billion budget, and the statues were budgeted for, separately from water, waste, and service deliverables.

“Every city has statues,” said Nkosi. Rather than outrage, there should be debate about how public art reflects history.

“It must not be a selective story that depends on who is in power. We should be imaginative and reflect our joint history. We should have a statue of the late Zulu king, one for the late Zulu prime minister [IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi], and the Indians who arrived here in 1860. The story must reflect that we are working together rather than fighting.” DM