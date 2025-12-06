Daily Maverick
WEEKEND WRAP

What to do about SA’s relationship with Washington; and the most important Springbok combination

South Africa will have to chart its own path out of its spoiled relationship with the United States, writes Terrence Macnamee. And Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus fights for arguably the most important combination in the wider group.

What to do about SA’s relationship with Washington; and the most important Springbok combination South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visits US President Trump at the White House
By Daily Maverick
6 Dec 2025
US President Donald Trump. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Will Oliver) | South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Michael Buholzer)
What is to be done? It’s time for SA to ditch its failed approach to Washington

Many nations have experienced dramatic lows in their relations with Washington over the past year. Few are standing still. South Africa will have to chart its own path out of this mire.

By Terence Macnamee


Riaan-Perlemoen<br>
Perlemoen poaching continues to threaten South Africa’s marine ecosystems. (Photo: Gallo Images / Media 24)

Watch — Inside South Africa’s billion-rand perlemoen underworld

A delicacy worth billions is being stripped from Nelson Mandela Bay’s coastline. But the damage goes far beyond the ocean.

By Riaan Marais

Cruise-CoP20-trade collapse
A warehouse containing stockpiled ivory at Skukuza in the Kruger National Park on 31 October 2008. (Photo: EPA / Jon Hrusa)

Southern Africa’s wildlife trade agenda implodes, and with it the veneer of a ‘successful’ conservation model

CITES CoP20 in Samarkand exposed a stark truth: the conservation model southern Africa has spent decades promoting is no longer credible.

By Adam Cruise


Burning old tyres at a landfill. (Photo: iStock)
The tyres keep burning, but we are still waiting

A waste tyre collecting scheme didn’t cost the government a cent, but it cleaned the environment and provided work for many. Then it was shut down. Now, the burning tyres are back, and those people are breathing in the poisonous smoke of what used to be their jobs.

By Agnes Mbokwana

Mobilising domestic savings offers governments an alternative to volatile foreign borrowing and moves the continent closer to financial sovereignty. (Photo: ISS)
Mobilising domestic savings offers governments an alternative to volatile foreign borrowing and moves the continent closer to financial sovereignty. (Photo: ISS)

Africa’s great calibration — can fund-of-funds unlock the continent’s next wave of growth?

African leaders and investors are aligning around the strategy of using fund-of-funds structures, governance reform and domestic pension power to pull private capital into the real economy.

By Kara le Roux

A hail-strewn street in Daspoort, Pretoria, after Sunday’s storm. (Photo: SA Weather Updates)
Brace yourself for a storm-lashed December, with extreme weather expected to intensify

As thunderstorms rage across South Africa, December promises extreme weather — hail, floods and relentless rain.

By Lerato Mutsila


Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus during the 2025 Castle Lager Incoming Series match between South Africa and Georgia at Mbombela Stadium on July 19, 2025 in Nelspruit, South Africa. (Photo by Anton Geyser/Gallo Images)
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus. (Photo: Anton Geyser / Gallo Images)

Coaching dynamic may be Springboks’ most important combination before 2027 RWC

Contract negotiations between the coaches and SA Rugby are ongoing, and Erasmus is right to fight for arguably the most important combination in the wider group.

By Craig Ray

Pork loin chops with a panko crumb. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
Pork loin chops with a panko crumb. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

What’s cooking? Panko-crumbed pork loin chops in the air fryer

To get fatty-edged pork chops just right and seal in the juices, panko crumbs come to the rescue.

By Tony Jackman

