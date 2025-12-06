What to do about SA’s relationship with Washington; and the most important Springbok combination

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Will Oliver) | South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Michael Buholzer)

Many nations have experienced dramatic lows in their relations with Washington over the past year. Few are standing still. South Africa will have to chart its own path out of this mire.

By Terence Macnamee





Perlemoen poaching continues to threaten South Africa’s marine ecosystems. (Photo: Gallo Images / Media 24)

A delicacy worth billions is being stripped from Nelson Mandela Bay’s coastline. But the damage goes far beyond the ocean.

By Riaan Marais

A warehouse containing stockpiled ivory at Skukuza in the Kruger National Park on 31 October 2008. (Photo: EPA / Jon Hrusa)

CITES CoP20 in Samarkand exposed a stark truth: the conservation model southern Africa has spent decades promoting is no longer credible.

By Adam Cruise





Burning old tyres at a landfill. (Photo: iStock)

A waste tyre collecting scheme didn’t cost the government a cent, but it cleaned the environment and provided work for many. Then it was shut down. Now, the burning tyres are back, and those people are breathing in the poisonous smoke of what used to be their jobs.

By Agnes Mbokwana

Mobilising domestic savings offers governments an alternative to volatile foreign borrowing and moves the continent closer to financial sovereignty. (Photo: ISS)

African leaders and investors are aligning around the strategy of using fund-of-funds structures, governance reform and domestic pension power to pull private capital into the real economy.

By Kara le Roux

Hail in Daspoort, Pretoria.

(Photo: Southern Africa Weather Updates)

As thunderstorms rage across South Africa, December promises extreme weather — hail, floods and relentless rain.

By Lerato Mutsila





Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus. (Photo: Anton Geyser / Gallo Images)

Contract negotiations between the coaches and SA Rugby are ongoing, and Erasmus is right to fight for arguably the most important combination in the wider group.

By Craig Ray

Pork loin chops with a panko crumb. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

To get fatty-edged pork chops just right and seal in the juices, panko crumbs come to the rescue.

By Tony Jackman