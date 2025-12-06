What to do about SA’s relationship with Washington; and the most important Springbok combination

What is to be done? It’s time for SA to ditch its failed approach to Washington
Many nations have experienced dramatic lows in their relations with Washington over the past year. Few are standing still. South Africa will have to chart its own path out of this mire.
By Terence Macnamee
Watch — Inside South Africa’s billion-rand perlemoen underworld
A delicacy worth billions is being stripped from Nelson Mandela Bay’s coastline. But the damage goes far beyond the ocean.
By Riaan Marais
Southern Africa’s wildlife trade agenda implodes, and with it the veneer of a ‘successful’ conservation model
CITES CoP20 in Samarkand exposed a stark truth: the conservation model southern Africa has spent decades promoting is no longer credible.
By Adam Cruise
The tyres keep burning, but we are still waiting
A waste tyre collecting scheme didn’t cost the government a cent, but it cleaned the environment and provided work for many. Then it was shut down. Now, the burning tyres are back, and those people are breathing in the poisonous smoke of what used to be their jobs.
By Agnes Mbokwana
Africa’s great calibration — can fund-of-funds unlock the continent’s next wave of growth?
African leaders and investors are aligning around the strategy of using fund-of-funds structures, governance reform and domestic pension power to pull private capital into the real economy.
By Kara le Roux
Brace yourself for a storm-lashed December, with extreme weather expected to intensify
As thunderstorms rage across South Africa, December promises extreme weather — hail, floods and relentless rain.
By Lerato Mutsila
Coaching dynamic may be Springboks’ most important combination before 2027 RWC
Contract negotiations between the coaches and SA Rugby are ongoing, and Erasmus is right to fight for arguably the most important combination in the wider group.
By Craig Ray
What’s cooking? Panko-crumbed pork loin chops in the air fryer
To get fatty-edged pork chops just right and seal in the juices, panko crumbs come to the rescue.
By Tony Jackman