What should South Africa’s 2026 resolutions be?

With municipal elections on the horizon and the water crisis looming, we’re at a crossroads. We want to know: if you were drafting the national agenda for 2026, what would be your top priority?

Image: Filiz Elaerts/Unsplash Image: Filiz Elaerts/Unsplash
By Daily Maverick Connect
7 Jan 2026
With 2026 officially here, we’re looking at a year of huge potential and even bigger questions. From water security to the upcoming municipal elections, what should our national "must-do" list look like? Add your resolution for South Africa on Daily Maverick Connect.


