Watch – Why so many South African children are dying of hunger

Last year, 973 children under five have died of severe acute malnutrition in South Africa’s state hospitals. Activist Mark Heywood estimates the real number is ten times as much at around 11 000. Daily Maverick’s Estelle Ellis explains.

Tyelinzima learners queue for lunch at school in Coffee Bay, Eastern Cape, on 18 January 2024. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase) Tyelinzima learners queue for lunch at school in Coffee Bay, Eastern Cape, on 18 January 2024. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)
Estelle Ellis
By Estelle Ellis
11 Jan 2026
Reporting by: Estelle Ellis
Edited by: Anda Tolibadi
Filmed by: Malibongwe Tyilo
Creative lead: Malibongwe Tyilo
Produced by: Emilie Gambade
Sub-edited by: Ian Wolstenholme

Estelle Ellis is an award-winning investigative journalist specialising in health, human rights, and social justice. With a career spanning decades, she has exposed systemic failures in healthcare, particularly in underserved communities. A key contributor to Daily Maverick’s Maverick Citizen, Estelle’s work has influenced policy debates and public discourse. She speaks with authority on health governance, inequality, and the power of journalism to drive change.

