Watch – South Africa’s business year in review: Optimism, drama and a mini-budget twist

At the start of 2025, the mood was hopeful. By midyear, it was anything but straightforward. From economist optimism and fiscal standoffs to behind-the-scenes policy battles and a late-breaking mini-budget, Business Maverick Lindsey Schutters rounds up the moments that defined South Africa’s business year and asks what they tell us about where the economy is headed next.

By Lindsey Schutters
26 Dec 2025
