Watch – From mindful money to edge-of-your-seat thrillers, these are our book recommendations

January’s reading list moves between reflection and escape, pairing books that sharpen focus and rethink our relationship with money with fiction that unsettles, absorbs and lingers. Together, they offer a considered way back into attention, feeling and pleasure at the start of the year.

Joy Watson
By Joy Watson
26 Jan 2026
Reviews by: Joy Watson
Edited by: Anda Tolibadi
Filmed by: Joel Seboa
Produced by: Emilie Gambade

