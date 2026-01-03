Venezuela blames explosions on US "military aggression"

Attacks also took place in the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira, a government statement said, prompting President Nicolas Maduro to declare a national emergency and mobilize defense forces.

According to Reuters witnesses and images circulating on social media, blasts, aircraft and black smoke could be seen across the capital, beginning at about 2 a.m. (0600 GMT).

A power outage affected the southern area of the city, near a major military base, witnesses said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly promised land operations in Venezuela. He has not publicly detailed his aims but has privately pressured Maduro to flee the nation, Reuters has reported. Trump said on Monday it would be "smart" for Maduro to leave power.

The Pentagon referred questions to the White House, which declined to comment.

The Venezuela government in its statement said the goal of the attack is for the United States to take possession of the country's oil and minerals. It added that the United States "will not succeed" in taking the resources.

