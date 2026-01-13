US posts record $145 billion December deficit as outlays outpace receipts

The report showed that revenue growth from President Donald Trump's tariffs may have plateaued, as December net customs receipts totaled $27.9 billion, down from the low $30 billion range in recent months but far above the $6.8 billion recorded in December 2024.

Net customs receipts for the first three months of fiscal 2026, which started October 1, totaled $90 billion vs $20.8 billion in the prior year period.

The Treasury said that after making adjustments to December budget results in both 2024 and 2025, the December deficit would have been $112 billion, a decrease of $14 billion or 11% from the December 2024 budget gap.

Some $32 billion in January 2026 benefit payments were shifted into December because the new year started on a weekend, while $80 billion in December 2024 benefit payments were shifted into November of that year. But the $145 billion reported deficit was a record for the month, a Treasury official said.

The deficit for the first three months of fiscal 2026, which started on October 1, 2025, totaled $602 billion, down $109 billion or 15% from the same period a year earlier amid record receipts and outlays.

