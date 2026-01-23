Daily Maverick
US accuses contractor of illegally sharing classified information with reporter

WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The US Justice Department said on Thursday it had brought criminal charges against a man who allegedly shared classified military information with a Washington Post reporter, whose house was raided during the investigation.

A supporter has their mouth taped with the words ' Free speech' outside the High Court during WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange's extradition appeal hearing in London, Britain, 20 May 2024. Julian Assange is facing his final extradition hearing at London's High Court on 20 May. Two judges have said that unless assurances are given by the US he would be able to bring an appeal on three grounds. In April 2024 the US provided assurances to the court that Assange would not face death penalty and could rely on the First Amendment right to free speech, and a follow up hearing will now take place for approximately two hours. Assange is facing 175 years in a US prison if the hearing goes against him. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL A supporter has their mouth taped with the words ' Free speech' outside the High Court during WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange's extradition appeal hearing in London, Britain, 20 May 2024. Julian Assange is facing his final extradition hearing at London's High Court on 20 May. Two judges have said that unless assurances are given by the US he would be able to bring an appeal on three grounds. In April 2024 the US provided assurances to the court that Assange would not face death penalty and could rely on the First Amendment right to free speech, and a follow up hearing will now take place for approximately two hours. Assange is facing 175 years in a US prison if the hearing goes against him. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
By Reuters
23 Jan 2026
By Andy Sullivan

Aurelio Perez-Lugones, 61, is accused of taking classified reports from his workplace at a government contractor and sharing them with the reporter, who cited them in news articles, according to the Justice Department. A grand jury approved an indictment that charges Perez-Lugones with unlawfully transmitting and retaining classified information, Justice Department officials said. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

Lawyers for Perez-Lugones did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case drew widespread attention after FBI agents last week raided the home of the reporter, Hannah Natanson. Press freedom groups said it was a highly unusual move that threatens journalistic freedom, and a federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked prosecutors from reviewing material that was seized during the raid. The Post said Natanson was told she is not a target of the investigation.

Under U.S. President Donald Trump, the Justice Department has reversed a policy that had barred prosecutors from seizing records from reporters in most circumstances.

(Reporting by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Sergio Non and Diane Craft)

