Ukrainian drone attack disrupts trains in Russia's Voronezh region, governor says

There were no casualties and train service was being restored, Gusev said on the Telegram messaging app.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in MelbourneEditing by Shri Navaratnam)
A Ukrainian drone attack disrupted train traffic and slightly damaged an infrastructure facility in Russia’s Voronezh region, regional Governor Alexander Gusev said on Tuesday.
