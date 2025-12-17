Daily Maverick
Ukraine drone debris sparks fire at Russia's Slavyansk refinery, authorities say

Debris from a downed Ukrainian drone briefly set fire to processing equipment and a pipeline at an oil refinery in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region overnight, authorities there said on Wednesday.

A handout photo made available by the State Emergency Service shows Ukrainian rescuers working at the site where a drone hit a nine-storey building in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, overnight 16 December 2025, amid the ongoing Russian invasion. At least four people were injured after overnight Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia, according to the State Emergency Service report. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES A handout photo made available by the State Emergency Service shows Ukrainian rescuers working at the site where a drone hit a nine-storey building in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, overnight 16 December 2025, amid the ongoing Russian invasion. At least four people were injured after overnight Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia, according to the State Emergency Service report. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
Reuters
By Reuters
17 Dec 2025
There were no casualties reported at the Slavyansk refinery, which Kyiv has repeatedly targeted since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Two people were injured, several private homes were damaged and power supply networks were hit after drone debris fell in other residential areas of Krasnodar, the region operational headquarters said on Telegram earlier on Wednesday.

Krasnodar, on the Black Sea, is a major energy and export hub for Russia, hosting key oil infrastructure including the port of Novorossiisk and nearby terminals, as well as the Tuapse refinery and export facilities.

Ukraine has said strikes on Russia’s energy infrastructure are aimed at disrupting fuel supplies for the Russian military and cutting revenues from oil exports that help fund Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Reuters in Moscow and Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Andrew Heavens)

