Two quiet cash geysers - chrome waste jackpot and township fibre rent

Mantengu

⚙️ New chrome machine online – Mantengu’s Langpan mine has switched on its second chrome processing plant, which can handle 50 tons of ore every hour to turn raw rock into higher-value chrome concentrate.

🪨 Trash to cash (literally) – The mine has about 300,000 tons of old tailings (waste piles) on site that can feed the new plant for around 10 months with no extra mining cost, helping ramp up towards supplying both plants with 60,000 tons of ore a month.

🌟 PGMs: bonus level loading – Now that the chrome plant is running, Langpan will start testing the same tailings for platinum group metals (PGMs). Those metals aren’t even on the balance sheet yet, so any future PGM plan could be a whole new upside story.

Fairvest

📡Buying the “internet pipes” in townships – Fairvest is putting up to R1 billion into Onepath, a company that owns fibre networks in townships and then rents them to Fibertime. In simple terms: Fairvest is buying the actual cables that bring WiFi into people’s homes.

💰Monthly rent = steady cash for investors – Fibertime pays Fairvest’s Onepath rent for using those fibre networks, kind of like paying rent for a shop in a mall. That rent has already given Fairvest an annualised return of about 14.9%, which is a strong payday for just owning the infrastructure.

🏙️Better internet, stronger shopping power – As township families get fast, affordable internet, it helps with school, jobs, business and entertainment. If communities grow and earn more, Fairvest’s shopping centres in those areas should also benefit, because people will have more money to spend at their malls.

*These reports are bite-sized summaries of official company announcements released on the JSE’s Stock Exchange News Service. This is where listed companies quietly drop their big news first – deals, disasters, dividends and drama. If you invest (or plan to), SENS tells you what’s really happening with your money long before the glossy marketing catches up. DM