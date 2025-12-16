Trump sues the BBC for $10 billion over speech edit

By Jack Queen and David Thomas

Trump accused Britain's publicly owned broadcaster of defaming him by splicing together parts of a January 6, 2021, speech, including one section where he told supporters to march on the Capitol and another where he said "fight like hell". It omitted a section in which he called for peaceful protest.

Trump's lawsuit alleges the BBC defamed him and violated a Florida law that bars deceptive and unfair trade practices. He is seeking at least $5 billion in damages for each of the lawsuit's two counts.





BBC APOLOGISES BUT SAYS IT WILL DEFEND THE CASE

The BBC said it would defend the case and would not make any further comment.

It had previously apologised to Trump, admitted an error of judgment and acknowledged that the edit gave the mistaken impression that he had made a direct call for violent action. But it has said there is no legal basis to sue.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer said any legal action was a matter for the corporation but the government defended "the principle of a strong, independent BBC as a trusted, relied-upon national broadcaster, reporting without fear or favour".

Starmer has gone to great lengths to cultivate a solid relationship with Trump.

Trump, in his lawsuit filed on Monday in Miami federal court, said the BBC despite its apology "has made no showing of actual remorse for its wrongdoing nor meaningful institutional changes to prevent future journalistic abuses".

The BBC is funded through a mandatory licence fee on all TV viewers, which UK lawyers and analysts say could make any payout to Trump politically fraught. It had total revenue of 5.9 billion pounds ($7.9 billion) in its last financial year, including the licence fee and commercial income.

A spokesman for Trump's legal team said in a statement the BBC "has a long pattern of deceiving its audience in coverage of President Trump, all in service of its own leftist political agenda".





CRISIS LED TO RESIGNATIONS

The lawsuit poses one of the biggest threats to the British Broadcasting Corporation in its 103-year history, and has been seized on by critics and rivals who object to its perceived liberal stance and its funding through the licence.

The dispute over the clip, featured on the BBC's "Panorama" documentary show shortly before the 2024 presidential election, sparked a public relations crisis for the broadcaster, leading to the resignations of its two most senior bosses.

Trump's lawyers say the BBC caused him overwhelming reputational and financial harm.

The BBC has said the documentary was not broadcast in the United States.

The lawsuit, however, stated that it was available in the U.S. via a BBC-owned streaming platform called BritBox.

The BBC did not respond to a question on BritBox.

The edit came to wide prominence after the Daily Telegraph, a critic of the broadcaster, published a BBC memo by an external standards adviser that raised concerns about the programme as part of a wider investigation of political bias at the broadcaster.

The window for bringing a defamation claim in Britain has closed because they must be brought within a year of publication.

To overcome the U.S. Constitution’s legal protections for free speech and the press, Trump will need to prove not only that the edit was false and defamatory but also that the BBC knowingly misled viewers or acted recklessly.

The broadcaster could argue that the documentary was substantially true and its editing decisions did not create a false impression, legal experts said. It could also claim the program did not damage Trump's reputation.

Unfair trade practices laws like the one cited in Trump's lawsuit are not commonly used in the defamation context because courts have ruled that they do not apply to published speech. But Trump could potentially argue that the misleading edit served a business purpose and was not purely about journalism.

Other media have settled with Trump, including CBS and ABC when Trump sued them following his comeback win in the November 2024 election.

Trump has filed lawsuits against the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and a newspaper in Iowa, all three of which have denied wrongdoing.

The attack on the U.S. Capitol in January 2021 was aimed at blocking Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential win over Trump in the 2020 U.S. election.

($1 = 0.7458 pounds)





