Trump invites Colombia's Petro to White House after earlier threat of military action

Trump and Petro said they discussed relations between the two countries in their first call since the U.S. president on Sunday said that a U.S. military operation focused on Colombia's government "sounds good" to him. That threat followed Trump ordering the U.S. capture of the president of neighboring Venezuela, who was flown to the U.S. to face drug and weapons charges.

"It was a great honor to speak with the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who called to explain the situation of drugs and other disagreements that we have had. I appreciated his call and tone, and look forward to meeting him in the near future," Trump wrote on social media.

Trump added "arrangements are being made" for a meeting in Washington between himself and Petro, Colombia's first leftist president, but gave no specific date for a meeting.

"We have spoken by phone for the first time since he became president," Petro told supporters gathered at a rally in Bogota meant to celebrate Colombia's sovereignty, adding he had requested a restart of dialogue between the two countries.

A source in Petro's office told Reuters the call was "cordial" and "respectful."

Relations between Trump and Petro have been frosty since the Republican returned to the White House in January 2025.

Trump has repeatedly accused the administration of Petro, without evidence, of enabling a steady flow of cocaine into the U.S., imposing sanctions on the Colombian leader in October.

On Sunday Trump referred to Petro as "a sick man, who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States."

The U.S. in September had revoked Petro's visa after he joined a pro-Palestinian demonstration in New York following a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly and called on U.S. soldiers to "disobey the orders of Trump."

Petro, who has been a vocal opponent of Israel's war in Gaza, had accused Trump of being "complicit in genocide" in Gaza and called for "criminal proceedings" over U.S. missile attacks on suspected drug-running boats in Caribbean waters.

The Trump administration has carried out more than 30 strikes against suspected drug boats since September, in a campaign that has killed at least 110 people.

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta in Bogota, Andrea Shalal in Washington, Ryan Patrick Jones in Toronto and Iñigo Alexander in Mexico City; Editing by Chris Reese and Lincoln Feast.)