Trump freezes $10 billion child care, family assistance funds to 5 US states

By Kanishka Singh

The Trump administration has threatened federal funding cuts to organizations and states over a number of issues since taking office - ranging from alleged fraud in programs of states governed by Democrats to diversity initiatives and pro-Palestinian university protests against U.S. ally Israel's assault on Gaza.

On Tuesday, HHS said it notified the five states, all with Democratic governors, that its freeze applied to the "Child Care and Development Fund" worth $2.4 billion, the "Temporary Assistance for Needy Families" worth $7.35 billion, and the "Social Services Block Grant" worth $869 million.

In a statement, the department said the states' access to those funds would be restricted pending further review.

Democrats condemned the freeze. "Our states should not be political pawns in a fight that Donald Trump seems to have with blue state (Democratic states) governors," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said, adding the step was "vindictive" and "cruel."

In recent weeks, the Trump administration has singled out Minnesota, alleging rampant fraud is being committed by immigrants in the welfare system and in social service programs.

Trump administration officials have frequently and sharply attacked the state's Somali community, the largest in the country, as well as Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the 2024 Democratic vice presidential nominee, and Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar, a Somali-American who represents a Minneapolis-based district in Congress.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Costas Pitas; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Thomas Derpinghaus)