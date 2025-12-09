Tips on how to avoid costly insurance claims these holidays

It’s the beginning of December, it’s summertime and, as Will Smith rapped in my youth, “It’s time to sit back and unwind.”

But wait, before you do, don’t forget that it’s also that time of year when insurers see a spike in home insurance risks – from storm damage and burst geysers to power surges and opportunistic break-ins.

A recent five-year report from Standard Bank Insurance, drawing from more than one million claims processed across property and motor insurance, highlighted how extreme weather events, ageing infrastructure and behavioural shifts are reshaping the short-term insurance landscape.

Riaz Mia, chief operations officer for Standard Insurance Limited, says, “These events are no longer isolated, they’re statistically shifting the

claims landscape.”

The report calls attention to the widespread impact of water damage across all income levels and regions.

Storms and catastrophic weather events have emerged as the leading cause of insurance claims, with 2022 marking a peak year. Water-related claims (driven by geysers, storms and burst pipes) account for 60% of all home insurance claims.

Fire, on the other hand, is the silent heavyweight, representing only 1% of claims but accounting for at least 15% of payout value – with the largest single claim reaching R183-million.

The data also revealed that claim frequency spikes around the fourth year of policy tenure, especially for home-related incidents like burst pipes and geyser failures. This trend signals a critical window for preventive maintenance and policy review.

“We urge homeowners to take proactive steps, such as storm-proofing and geyser maintenance, to reduce exposure,” says Dr Hardy Ncube, head of personal products at Standard Insurance Limited.

Sherry Sibeko, executive head of personal lines at Miway, warns that poor home maintenance is behind many rejected insurance claims.

“Simple steps like clearing gutters, trimming trees and testing security systems can prevent serious damage and protect your cover,” Sibeko says.

Recent data from the National Financial Ombud Scheme underscores the risk: in 2024, 18% more household claims were rejected because of poor maintenance and 40% of complaints were linked to natural event damage.

Here’s what you can do to minimise your chances of having to call your insurer with a home insurance claim this December.

Roof and gutters: Clear debris, inspect for loose tiles or rusted sheeting and fix damage before storms arrive.

Electrical safety: Ensure all installations are compliant and professionally maintained. Test backup power systems to keep alarms and safety devices running during outages.

Plumbing and water points: Check for leaks under sinks, around geysers and outside pipes. Turning off the main water supply before if you are going away can prevent flooding.

Garden maintenance: Trim trees and shrubs to reduce storm damage risk and improve visibility for neighbours or security patrols.

Security systems: Test alarms, cameras and electric fencing. Replace old batteries and consider a professional check-up.

Home appearance: Timers for lights, collecting mail and simple curtain adjustments make homes appear occupied when you are away on holiday.

Plan for emergencies: Keep contacts for plumbers, electricians, locksmiths and emergency services handy so you know who to call in any particular emergency. DM

