Police investigators are looking into whether three suspects were involved in the fatal shooting of Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras, in Gauteng earlier this week.

Stock was murdered in Johannesburg’s central business district on Tuesday, 16 December 2025.

Daily Maverick reported that he had a background in the entertainment industry and was also involved in private security.

Read more: ‘DJ Warras’ murdered in latest Gauteng shooting to target entertainment and private security sector

Both sectors are no stranger to shootings.

Police announced that on the same day Stock was killed, a security company owner based in Polokwane was murdered.

Though unrelated that also appeared to be a hit – with the murdered man’s “cellular phones and a laptop” found in his vehicle after he was shot.

It was not immediately clear why Stock was targeted, but theories are emerging.

News24 reported on Wednesday that an insider close to the police investigation said that Stock had obtained a protection order in November on behalf of himself, his employees and his company, Imperium Ops International.

The protection order was allegedly related to a hijacked building where Stock was involved with security.

The insider, according to the News24 report, said Stock may have been killed in a case of mistaken identity, as the shooters may have thought he was the owner of the building.

Mgcini Tshwaku, the City of Johannesburg’s public safety MMC, told the SABC that the City had previously contacted Stock to secure a building in Johannesburg, and he had frequented it since around March 2025.

He said Stock had visited the building on Tuesday because another company was adding biometric security measures to the building.

Tshwaku also said that Stock had obtained a protection order in relation to the building.

‘Three unknown suspects’

Daily Maverick on Thursday asked police about the investigation into his murder and whether Stock’s killing might have been linked to a hijacked building.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said: “It is alleged that the victim was approached by three unknown suspects after parking his vehicle, and they opened fire at him before fleeing the scene on foot.

“The motive for the shooting is currently unknown.”

Investigations are continuing, and Sibeko urged anyone with information related to the shooting to contact CrimeStop on 08600 10111.

Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras, was fatally shot in central Johannesburg on 16 December 2025. (Photo: Phuti Mathobela / X)

Stock’s family issued a statement after his killing, asking that the police be allowed to focus on their work.

“Warrick leaves behind his three young children, his mother and his siblings, whose lives have been irrevocably changed by this profound loss,” the statement said.



“As the family begins the painful journey of mourning, they humbly ask for privacy, compassion and understanding during this unimaginably difficult time.

“They also respectfully request that the South African Police Service be given the space and support needed to thoroughly investigate this tragic crime, so that justice may be served.”

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero extended his condolences to Stock’s family on Wednesday.

“The City of Johannesburg calls for justice and urges the law to take its course. We join the family in kindly requesting privacy, allowing law enforcement agencies the space needed to conduct a thorough investigation,” he said.

ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba, a former mayor of Johannesburg, also weighed in on the murder.

“If the thugs behind his assassination believe they have stopped the fight to reclaim Johannesburg’s inner city, they are gravely mistaken,” he said.

“All they have done is make it clear to patriotic, law-abiding citizens that we must step up and fight back.”

DJs and killings

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie and his deputy, Peace Mabe, also issued a statement on the day Stock was murdered.

“DJ Warras was a dynamic and respected force in South Africa’s media and creative industries. Born in Durban, he forged a multifaceted career that stretched across radio, television, digital platforms and live performance,” the statement read.

“Alongside his work in broadcasting and television, DJ Warras remained committed to the culture of DJ-ing. As a club DJ, he brought energy and authenticity to venues around the country, celebrating South Africa’s rich and diverse musical landscape.”

Other fatal DJ shootings in Gauteng

Read more: Mkhwanazi’s smoking guns: How two firearms could expose SA’s colluding cops, a drug cartel and high-profile murders

In November 2022, Oupa John Sefoka, better known as DJ Sumbody, was shot and killed.

A few months earlier, in March 2022, Hector Buthelezi, also known as DJ Vintos, was fatally shot.

An accused in these cases is Katiso “KT” Molefe.

Oupa John Sefoka, also known as DJ Sumbody, was shot in November 2022. (Photo: Supplied)

According to the State, Molefe is among suspects facing “multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder linked to an alleged organised crime network targeting DJs”.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi previously alleged that the DJ murders were connected to a R200-million cocaine consignment that was stolen from the Hawks’ offices in Port Shepstone.

The theft happened ahead of those killings in November 2021.

Mkhwanazi had been testifying during Parliament’s ad hoc committee hearings investigating allegations that a drug trafficking cartel had infiltrated South Africa’s law enforcement, politics and private security sector. DM