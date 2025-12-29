1: Politics, policing & a murder in Worcester: The story of Queeny Madikizela-Malema

Queeny Madikizela-Malema, an alleged ‘informant’ with a murky past, has been murdered. Her story is tangled in claims of rogue state activity, a reported 'jailbreak' linked to Jacob Zuma, and alleged smear campaigns tied to Western Cape policing and politics. What really happened? We unpack the intrigue surrounding her life and death.

2: Cape Town’s accusation collision: JP Smith, gang boss accused Ralph Stanfield and the cops

A raid on Cape Town’s city offices, a high-stakes investigation, and political accusations. Is it a criminal probe or a political attack? At the heart: murders with suspected ties to the notorious 28s gang. Daily Maverick's Caryn Dolley explains.

3:Mehdi Hasan: “Trump Administration is a sh*t show”

Redi Tlhabi sits down with broadcaster, journalist and Zeteo founder Mehdi Hasan for an unflinching conversation on global politics. From the chaos brought by Trump’s administration to the genocide in Gaza, Elon Musk’s DOGE distractions, and President Ramaphosa’s punchlines, no topic is off-limits.

4: Andre Naude: the multiple ‘murder attempts’ he survived before his assassination

On June 12, 2025, Andre Naude was shot and killed. He had been accused in a murder plot and had previously spoken about apparent attempts on his life and the secret control of Cape Town's organised crime. Daily Maverick's Caryn Dolley explains.

5: Floyd Shivambu: Between Revolutions and Rejections

Once a firebrand of the EFF, now a brief resident of Zuma’s MK party, Floyd Shivambu is re-emerging, this time with plans to launch his own political movement. But after being sidelined in yet another party power struggle, is this a comeback or just more political wandering?

6: Inside Mkhwanazi’s claims: South Africa held hostage by criminal cartel

On 6 July 2025, KwaZulu-Natal’s Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged that a criminal syndicate involving cops, prison staff, judges, and politicians is holding South Africa hostage.

7: Zimbabwe's Mothers, Global Care: The Price of a Future

Video footage of Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s infamous meeting with Tebogo Malaka pours cold water on the suspended IDT CEO’s denials of her role in a highly publicised bribe attempt..

