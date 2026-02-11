IN PICTURES
The world’s smallest penguin species, and other stories from around the globe
Moving, tragic, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the past seven days.
Jade Cranfield, senior aquarist at Sea Life Weymouth holds 'Henry' an 11 day old Fairy Penguin, the smallest species of penguin in the world, which is being cared for in the aquarium's specialist penguin hatchery's care team after struggling to break free from his shell, on February 10, 2026 in Weymouth, United Kingdom. (Photo: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)