FONTS OF WISDOM

The headline news about 2025 news headlines

A collection of the world’s best — and most boring — headlines from around the world in 2025.

Mike Wills
21 Dec 2025
For five years now, it has been my self-appointed duty to provide Daily Maverick readers with a selection of the year’s headlines that have entertained, amused or bewildered me. I have long collected these things (don’t ask why) and have also long bemoaned the decline of the great headline puns or wordplays, which used to be commonplace.

Well, I must admit that 2025 has seen something of a revival of the decent headline. I have no fewer than seven from the past year that I consider gems of the genre (even including, for the first time, one from Daily Maverick itself). The rest are headlines that simply made me chuckle or double-take or splurt “huh?” out loud.

The rule for qualification on this esteemed list is that the headline must have appeared on a vaguely reputable news website — not a clickbait factory (although, once again, I have stretched the definition of vague news credibility to include iol.co.za).

Clever stuff

Most alarming headlines of the year

Least interesting headlines of the year

‘Artificially unintelligent’ headlines of the year

‘Thank God for that!’ headline of the year

From the sports pages

From our political correspondents

And in other news…

Mike Wills is a Cape Town based writer and radio talk show host.

