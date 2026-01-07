The Donroe Times: Redi Tlhabi and Tony Karon on America’s return to gunboat diplomacy

This episode was made possible thanks to The Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom.
Hosted by Redi Tlhabi
Guest Tony Karon
Edited by Joel Seboa
Produced by Emilie Gambade & Joel Seboa
Original Theme Music & Design by Bernard Kotze
Additional reading:
- SA political parties divided on US military action in Venezuela
- Trump escalates threats to take Greenland after mixed global response to Venezuela
- Trump's seizure of Venezuela signals a shift from a rules-based order to open imperialism
You can listen to the podcast everywhere, including Spotify!
Support journalism that protects democracy. Become a Maverick Insider. DM