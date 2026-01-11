Daily Maverick
Sweden to invest $1.6 billion in air defence systems

SALEN, Sweden, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Sweden will spend 15 billion Swedish crowns ($1.6 billion) on air defence aimed at primarily protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure, the government said on Sunday.

Oak Resolve exercise of the NATO MNB-LVA in Latvia epa11924048 Swedish servicemen attend the NATO Multinational Brigade Latvia (MNB-LVA) led exercise Oak Resolve in Adazi military base, Latvia, 25 February 2025. The Exercise Oak Resolve is focused on evaluating the combat readiness of the Multinational Battlegroup Latvia. The NATO MNB-LVA is a Canadian led brigade which is composed of fourteen contributing nations: Albania, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden. EPA/TOMS KALNINS
Reuters
By Reuters
11 Jan 2026
0

Sweden has, like most European countries, invested heavily in defence following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, Sweden's vast territory has remained vulnerable to aerial threats.

"The experience from the war in Ukraine clearly shows how crucial a robust and resilient air defence is," Defence Minister Pal Jonson told reporters at a security conference in northern Sweden.

He said Sweden would buy short-range air defence systems to protect cities, bridges, power plants and other critical infrastructure.

On Sunday Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson criticized the U.S. administration's "threatening rhetoric" against Greenland and Denmark, saying the U.S. should thank Denmark for being a loyal ally.

(Reporting by Johan AhlanderEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

