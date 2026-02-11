Super Bowl LX sets U.S. media record; Bad Bunny draws 4B+ social views

Sunday's game in Santa Clara, Calif., where the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29-13, averaged 124.9 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and other digital platforms. It fell short of the record 127.7 million who watched last year's Super Bowl but ranked No. 2 and became the most-watched show in NBC history.

The viewership peaked at 137.8 million during the second quarter, setting an American TV record.

Soon after that, the halftime show starring Bad Bunny averaged 128.2 million viewers in the United States in the 8:15-8:30 p.m. ET window.

The Puerto Rican superstar generated over 4 billion views on social media within the first 24 hours after his performance, making it what the NFL called its "most-consumed halftime show of all time on NFL social platforms."

According to NBC, its streaming platform Peacock experienced its best day ever on Sunday, driven by both the Super Bowl audience and Winter Olympics viewership. Estimates were not immediately available.

"The Super Bowl and the NFL once again delivered a blockbuster audience across the NBC broadcast network, Peacock and Telemundo, and provided an unprecedented lead-in to our Primetime in Milan coverage," NBC Sports president Rick Cordella said in a statement. "The Super Bowl and the Olympics are the two most powerful events in the world, and we salute our talented production, tech and announce teams who delivered best-in-class presentations for our viewers, stations and partners."

--Field Level Media