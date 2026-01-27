Super Bowl LX prices soar with Seahawks-Patriots matchup set

By Monday evening, the cheapest ticket for the Feb. 8 game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., was $6,620, according to ticket tracking service TicketData. That was 5.2% higher than shortly after the Seahawks won the NFC Championship on Sunday night, and nearly 9% higher than just before the kickoff of the Patriots' AFC Championship Game in Denver.

According to TicketData, the get-in price soared by 11% in just the past three days and is over 40% higher than right after last year's Super Bowl matchup was set between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.

SUPER BOWL LX TICKET PRICES*

SeatGeak: $6,776

StubHub: $6,689

Vivid Seats: $6,630

Ticketmaster: $6,896

*Cheapest price for two tickets together

This will be the Seahawks' first Super Bowl since their loss to the Patriots in XLIX in Glendale, Ariz., 11 years ago. Since then, New England has appeared in three Super Bowls, but this is the first in the post-Tom Brady era and during the Patriots' first year under coach Mike Vrabel.

Super Bowl LX will also be the first title game held at Levi's Stadium since Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

Still, the Seahawks-Patriots matchup has a long way to go to match the record prices for Super Bowl LVIII two years ago in Las Vegas, where get-in prices topped $7,000 shortly after the matchup between the 49ers and Chiefs was finalized. The average get-in price ultimately rose to a record of nearly $8,900 before dipping to just over $7,000 on game day.

Last year's Super Bowl prices eventually dropped to an average of $2,109 on game day, due in large part to New Orleans' limited hotel capacity along with what was dubbed "Chiefs fatigue."

Seattle is currently a consensus 4.5-point favorite to beat New England in Super Bowl LX.

