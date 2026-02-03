Steenhuisen expected to step down as DA leader — reports

DA leader John Steenhuisen is expected to announce his withdrawal from the party’s leadership race on Wednesday, 4 February.

The Sunday Times first reported on Tuesday morning that tensions within the DA leadership have led to Steenhuisen’s decision to step down from the position, citing five party sources with knowledge of the matter.

Steenhuisen, who has headed the DA since November 2019, is expected to make a formal announcement on Wednesday in Durban, where he started his career in the party. A media advisory from the DA on Tuesday said Steenhuisen would address the media at Riverside Hotel in eThekwini, “concerning matters of national importance and public interest”.

This paves the way for Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to run unopposed. He had previously said he wouldn’t run against his “dear friend” in the race for the DA’s top role. At this point Hill-Lewis is the clear favourite for the role.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg also reported on Steenhuisen’s plans to step down on, writing that Hill-Lewis, in an interview earlier this week, said he would “very seriously” consider running if Steenhuisen didn’t stand, but wouldn’t join the national Cabinet.

According to Sunday Times, the move comes after a series of meetings in the DA leadership to broker a deal which will see Steenhuisen stepping aside from the party’s leadership in a “dignified” manner.

In recent months, Steenhuisen has faced backlash for his axing of former environment minister and DA finance head Dion George and his alleged use of DA credit card funds on Uber Eats. He’s also caused controversy around his recent handling of the foot and mouth disease outbreak as minister of agriculture.

Steenhuisen’s spokesperson had not responded to Daily Maverick’s request for comment by the time of writing. In a post on X, Steenhuisen reiterated that he would make an announcement on Wednesday. However, he added: “Until you see me outlining the full set of facts tomorrow, avoid speculation.”

Tomorrow at 10am, I will make an announcement of national importance. Until you see me outlining the full set of facts tomorrow, avoid speculation. pic.twitter.com/IUCYhnLixj — John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) February 3, 2026

DA spokesperson Jan de Villiers declined to comment officially, saying that “at this stage it is just a rumour”. DM

This is a breaking story and will be updated.