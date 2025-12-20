State of our beaches; surprising success of grade repetition in SA schools; and Knysna’s last elephant

Blue skies, clean seas: most SA beaches are ready for the summer rush, but some are not easy to gauge

Cayden Kingsley chases Oreo out of the surf of Kings Beach while they enjoy a run along one of Gqeberha's Blue Flag beaches. (Photo: Deon Ferreria)

By Kiara Wales, Reid Donson, Hannah Abrahams, Tamsin Metelerkamp, Tony Carnie, Riaan Marais and Kyran Blaauw. As tourists and locals flock to beaches from Cape Town to Durban, what can water quality testing tell us about safety this season? Read more.

Why did SA government officials raid the site processing US-bound ‘refugees’?

Illustrative image | Newly arrived Afrikaner 'refugees' in the US. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images) | Statue of Liberty silhouette and US flag. (Photo: iStock) | Asylum seekers. (Photo: iStock)

By Rebecca Davis. On Tuesday, 16 December, a Johannesburg centre processing applications for South Africans wishing to take up ‘refugee’ status was raided by Home Affairs officials and the police. We break it down. Read more.

Failing forward? New report reveal surprising success of grade repetition in SA schools

By Takudzwa Pongweni. A new report from Stellenbosch University presents compelling evidence that grade repetition in South Africa yields significant academic benefits for struggling learners. Read more.

Ozempic, Wegovy and the R33bn bill that is SA's obesity time bomb

Person on a weight scale. (Image: Freepik)

By Kara Le Roux. Obesity is a big driver of healthcare spending in South Africa, yet most medical schemes still limit cover for effective treatments. The gap between the scale of the problem and the funding response is widening, with long-term consequences for patients, insurers and the public purse. Read more.

I’m so over it all: overtourism, oversharing, overcrowding...

By Charmain Naidoo. It’s holiday time and people are heading to destinations that were once best-kept secrets, but are now marked by jostling and queues. And instead of leaving time for the unexpected to occur, every minute is planned. Read more.

Strangefoot: the last elephant of Knysna — and the hope that refuses to die

Knysna's last elephant. (Photo: SANParks)

By Don Pinnock. Strangefoot, the Knysna Forest’s last wild elephant, continues to walk alone while a privately funded plan to reintroduce companions stalls and is withdrawn. Read more.

Fifa cuts some 2026 World Cup ticket prices after backlash, but access concerns remain

US President Donald Trump, left, and Gianni Infantino, president of Fifa, with the Fifa World Cup trophy in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on Friday, 22 August 2025. (Photo: Annabelle Gordon / UPI / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

By Yanga Sibembe. Public pressure has forced Fifa to introduce a cheaper ticket tier for the fast-approaching 2026 soccer World Cup. This revision will see a selected number of supporters from various qualified countries pay just $60 (approximately) for matches at the tournament. Read more.

Fast-talking Trump rages and rants, but the big speech is thick on claims and thin on policy

US President Donald Trump delivers an address to the Nation from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 17 December 2025. (Photo: EPA / Doug Mills / POOL)

By J Brooks Spector. The US president delivered a quarter-hour speech on Wednesday night, designed to make the case that his first year in office has delivered big time. It hasn’t, and it didn’t. Read more.

Daily Maverick and SA Harvest’s food campaign — Restoring dignity and hope this festive season

Daily Maverick and SA Harvest teamed up once again to provide communities in need with "Buckets of Nutrition", food that will last families until their children return to school and can access school nutrition programmes again. (Photo: Donna van der Watt)

By Estelle Ellis. This year, Daily Maverick and SA Harvest have embarked on their third annual campaign to combat hunger in the Eastern Cape, and we need your help to make it a success. In a heartfelt interview, SA Harvest CEO Ozzy Nel reflects on how this incredible journey began with just R35,000 and a dream – and how it has grown to give hope to thousands of families. Over the past two years, your generosity has helped us provide food to more than 4,000 families. This year, our goal is to add another 2,000 vulnerable families to that list. Read more.

Watch – Books that had me hooked from the first page

Illustrative Image: Compilation of book covers (Images: Penguin Random House South Africa / HarperCollins)

By Joy Watson. Joy Watson, Daily Maverick’s Book Editor-at-Large, shares five unputdownable reads that are perfect for getting lost in, escaping, and discovering stories you won’t forget. Read more.

The chef who’s bringing heart and soulful food to a refreshed Jozi inner city

The bistro’s interior. Photo: Bridget Hilton-Barber

By Bridget Hilton-Barber. Julian Ribeiro is serving warmth and Lebanese-inspired food – and helping lead a movement that’s breathing new life into Marshalltown. Read more.











































