Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Maverick Life

PHOTO ESSAY

Sony World Photography Awards 2026 — Student and Youth shortlists

The Sony World Photography Awards has announced the 2026 shortlists for its Student and Youth competitions, recognising emerging photographers at the earliest stages of their careers. The Student shortlist features series responding to the theme Together, while the Youth shortlist highlights standout single images by photographers aged 19 and under — offering a snapshot of the next generation of photographic talent.

sony-photography-2026 Victor Reichert, France, Shortlist, Youth Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2026. (Photo: Victor Reichert)
Sony World Photography Awards
By Sony World Photography Awards
27 Jan 2026
Facebook
0

Student competition shortlist

sony-photography-2026
Jubair Ahmed Arnob, Bangladesh, Shortlist, Student Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2026. (Photo: Jubair Ahmed Arnob)
sony-photography-2026
Julian Cabral’s (Argentina, Universidad Nacional de San Martín) project Triplets tells the story of the photographer and his two brothers, reflecting their close familial bond. (Photo: Julian Cabral, Argentina, Shortlist, Student Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)
sony-photography-2026
Julian Cabral, Argentina, Shortlist, Student Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2026. (Photo: Julian Cabral)
sony-photography-2026
Ci Song (China Mainland, Drexel University, USA) photographs communities in West Philadelphia, as their neighbourhoods are transformed by gentrification. (Photo: Ci Song, China Mainland, Shortlist, Student Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)
sony-photography-2026
Another image by Ci Song. (Photo: Ci Song, China Mainland, Shortlist, Student Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)
sony-photography-2026
Aakash Gulzar (India, MERC, University of Kashmir) invites viewers into the intimate world of pigeon keepers, highlighting the special connection between humans and these gentle birds. (Photo: Aakash Gulzar, India, Shortlist, Student Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)
sony-photography-2026
Part of Aakash Gulzar’s series. (Photo: Aakash Gulzar, India, Shortlist, Student Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)
sony-photography-2026
Teresa Halbreiter’s (Germany, Hamburg University of Applied Sciences) series Stillgestanden (‘Attention!’) opens a dialogue around femininity and individuality in the male-dominated institution of the German Armed Forces. (Photo: Teresa Halbreiter, Germany, Shortlist, Student Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)
sony-photography-2026
From Teresa Halbreiter’s (Germany, Hamburg University of Applied Sciences) series Stillgestanden. (Photo: Teresa Halbreiter, Germany, Shortlist, Student Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)
sony-photography-2026
Yulai Xu (China Mainland, University of the Arts London, UK) explores the intricacies of family relationships in the series Fish Tail. (Photo: Yulai Xu, China Mainland, Shortlist, Student Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)
sony-photography-2026
Another image from Yulai Xu’s series Fish Tail. (Photo: Yulai Xu, China Mainland, Shortlist, Student Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)


sony-photography-2026
Matte Dixon’s (Australia, Griffith University) Suspiria de Profundis (2025) series aims to explore how unease can invite reflection on the human condition and turn audiences towards a shared understanding. (Photo: Matte Dixon, Australia, Shortlist, Student Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)
sony-photography-2026
Laura Anna Rossa (Belgium, LUCA School of Arts Sint Lukas, Brussels) befriends Patrick, a resident
at De Vallei, a long-term psychiatric ward in the Belgian countryside, and documents their time together. (Photo: Laura Anna Rossa, Belgium, Shortlist, Student Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)
sony-photography-2026
Another image by Laura Anna Rossa. (Photo: Laura Anna Rossa, Belgium, Shortlist, Student Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)
sony-photography-2026
Chanel Grobler (South Africa, Open Window Institute) looks at the shared places which hold quiet traces of human presence. (Photo: Chanel Grobler, South Africa, Shortlist, Student Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)
sony-photography-2026
Another image by Chanel Grobler. (Photo: Chanel Grobler, South Africa, Shortlist, Student Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)
sony-photography-2026
Zifan Zhang’s (China Mainland, Danish School of Media and Journalism [DJMX] Denmark) series documents the everyday lives of young Latvians, as they come of age, taking on various roles to reshape their country’s future. (Photo: Zifan Zhang, China Mainland, Shortlist, Student Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)
sony-photography-2026
Another image by Zifan Zhang. (Photo: Zifan Zhang, China Mainland, Shortlist, Student Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)

Youth competition shortlist

sony-photography-2026
Riley Shickle (UK, 19 years old) photographed Mount Fuji, framed by bright red autumn leaves near Lake Kawaguchi, Japan. (Photo: Riley Shickle, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Youth Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)
sony-photography-2026
Abdallah Islam’s (Egypt, 19 years old) photograph of a triangular sculpture as it frames the Great Pyramid in Egypt, shows the harmony between the stark lines of the contemporary sculpture and ancient architecture. (Photo: Abdallah Islam, Egypt, Shortlist, Youth Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)
sony-photography-2026
Doğa Ergün (Turkey, 15 years old) depicts a moment of symmetry as a horse and rider enter the sea, showing above and below the waterline in a single frame. (Photo: Doğa Ergün, Türkiye, Shortlist, Youth Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)
sony-photography-2026
Jeirin Anton (Sri Lanka, 16 years old) captures the regal aura of the peacock as it dominates a glowing golden landscape. (Photo: Jeirin Anton, Sri Lanka, Shortlist, Youth Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)
sony-photography-2026
Keira Pereira (Canada, 17 years old) encountered a red-eyed tree frog in the Costa Rican rainforest, perched motionless on a narrow leaf. (Photo: Keira Pereira, Canada, Shortlist, Youth Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)
sony-photography-2026
Ayden Feagle (United States, 16 years old) captured teamwork in action during a soccer match in Lake Wales, United States. (Photo: Ayden Feagle, US, Shortlist, Youth Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)
sony-photography-2026
Philip Kangas (Sweden, 16 years old) photographed a moment of collaboration between two firefighters as they carried an artwork out of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Stockholm during a fire. (Photo: Philip Kangas, Sweden, Shortlist, Youth Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)
sony-photography-2026
Jane Mozzi (Argentina, 15 years old) captures the split second a BMX rider performing a backflip overlaps with an airplane flying past in the background. (Photo: Jane Mozzi, Argentina, Shortlist, Youth Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)
sony-photography-2026
Ruohan Wang’s (China Mainland, 19 years old) portrait creatively uses shadow to obscure the sitter’s face, drawing the viewer’s gaze to their eyes. (Photo: Ruohan Wang, China Mainland, Shortlist, Youth Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2026) DM

Comments

Loading your account…

Scroll down to load comments...