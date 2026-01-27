PHOTO ESSAY
Sony World Photography Awards 2026 — Student and Youth shortlists
The Sony World Photography Awards has announced the 2026 shortlists for its Student and Youth competitions, recognising emerging photographers at the earliest stages of their careers. The Student shortlist features series responding to the theme Together, while the Youth shortlist highlights standout single images by photographers aged 19 and under — offering a snapshot of the next generation of photographic talent.
Victor Reichert, France, Shortlist, Youth Competition, Sony World Photography Awards 2026. (Photo: Victor Reichert)