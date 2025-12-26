SIU to probe allegations of serious maladministration, improper conduct in 4 vaccine research procurement contracts

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is launching a probe into allegations of serious maladministration and improper or unlawful conduct in relation to four vaccine research procurement contracts.

The projects under investigation involved funding agreements for vaccine research and development entered into by or on behalf of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, the Technology Innovation Agency, the University of KwaZulu-Natal and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

The SIU announced on 19 December that President Cyril Ramaphosa had signed proclamation 304 of 2025, mandating the unit to look into the procurement of or contracting for goods, works or services for these projects.

“These include contracts for the development of a National Vaccine Manufacturing Strategy, finalisation of an overarching vaccine development and manufacturing strategy, and projects related to a Virus-Like Particles (VLP) platform,” said Kaizer Kganyago, spokesperson for the SIU, in a statement.

The National Vaccine Innovation and Manufacturing Strategy has been developed by the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation with the aim of consolidating national efforts in vaccine development, translational research and manufacturing. Local vaccine manufacturing capacity emerged as a national priority in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, when South African and many other African countries found themselves dependent on international pharmaceutical companies for much-needed vaccine products.

Kganyago said that the SIU’s investigation would determine whether the vaccine research contracts and related payments were conducted in a manner that was “not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable or cost-effective”.

“The SIU will also examine potential violations of applicable legislation, manuals, guidelines, practice notes, circulars or instructions issued by the National Treasury, as well as the internal policies and procedures of the institutions,” he said.

The investigation is related to allegations lodged between 1 January 2021 and 19 December 2025, according to Kganyago. Its scope includes any “irregular, unlawful or improper conduct” by officials or employees of the institutions, as well as relevant suppliers or service providers.

Daily Maverick approached the SIU about the investigation period, as well as the timing of the probe’s launch, but a response had not been received by the time of publishing. Queries were sent to the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation and the CSIR, and their responses will be added if they become available.

South African Airways investigation

The SIU also announced an amendment to Proclamation R.2 of 2020, which initially authorised the unit to investigate allegations of serious maladministration, improper or unlawful conduct, and financial losses related to South African Airways (SAA).

“The amendment expands the scope to include South African Airways Technical as part of the institutions under investigation... The scope of the procurement activities under investigation has been updated and broadened. The amended schedule now provides more detail on maintenance, repair and operations services. Specifically, it adds the investigation into the supply of transportation services for cabin crew members at various outstations,” Kganyago said.

South African Airways Technical provides aircraft maintenance services to a number of commercial airlines in the domestic, regional and international markets.

Kganyago noted that the SIU’s mandate had been “strengthened”, allowing it to thoroughly investigate any undisclosed or unauthorised interests that board members, vendors, employees, officials or agents of SAA and South African Airways Technical may have had with bidders, suppliers, contractors, investors or shareholders. The amendment authorises the unit to investigate a wider range of people and entities in relation to the allegations of irregular, improper or unlawful conduct.

SAA has faced allegations of systemic corruption and mismanagement for more than a decade. According to an Open Secrets report, the state has spent more than R50-billion on bailouts for the airline since 2008. It was placed in business rescue between 2019 and 2021.

The amended proclamation extends the period under SIU investigation to cover 1 January 2002 to 19 December 2025. DM