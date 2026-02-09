Seahawks lead Patriots 9-0 at halftime in Super Bowl

By Frank Pingue

With neither quarterback able to find any rhythm, the teams combined for eight punts on 11 possessions as defenses and special teams stole the spotlight.

The Patriots, whose second-year quarterback Drake Maye was sacked three times for a loss of 30 yards, punted on all five of their first-half possessions while Seattle got all their points from kicker Jason Myers.

Seattle received the ball to start the game and went on an eight-play drive that set up a 33-yard Myers field goal for the first points of the game.

The Seahawks almost scored again midway through the first quarter when Sam Darnold escaped a sack and nearly connected with Jaxon Smith-Njigba on what would have been a 86-yard walk-in touchdown but the ball was out of the receiver's reach.

Seattle doubled their lead in the second quarter when they were forced to settle for a 39-yard Myers field goal after they failed to take full advantage of a 29-yard run from Kenneth Walker III that brought them to the Patriots 17-yard line.

Myers then added another field goal, this time from 41 yards, in the closing seconds of the half.

Both teams began the season with 60-1 or worse odds to win the Super Bowl, making their championship game appearance one of the biggest surprises in recent NFL history.

The Seahawks, who entered the game favored by 4-1/2 points, are looking to avenge their Super Bowl loss to New England 11 years ago when they were on the brink of a repeat championship until a goal-line interception by Malcolm Butler in the final moments.

For New England, the game represents a chance to secure an NFL-record seventh Super Bowl title and their first since February 2019.





(Reporting by Frank Pingue; Additional reporting by Angelica Medina and Max A. Cherney;Editing by Toby Davis and Peter Rutherford)