Seahawks beat Patriots to win Super Bowl LX

By Frank Pingue

Seattle sacked Patriots quarterback Drake Maye six times – including one that resulted in a fumble returned for a late touchdown – and got five Jason Myers field goals, while Sam Darnold connected with AJ Barner for a touchdown.

Preseason longshots Seattle received the ball to start the game and went on an eight-play drive that set up a 33-yard Myers field goal for the opening score.

Myers doubled the Seattle lead in the second quarter from 39 yards and connected from 41 yards in the closing seconds of an opening half during which the Patriots punted on all five of their possessions.

A costly Maye fumble late in the third quarter led to the 16-yard Barner touchdown five plays later.

But the Patriots, who had not had a snap inside the Seattle 43-yard line all game, responded immediately with a touchdown drive of their own as Maye connected with Mack Hollins on a 35-yard scoring play to cut into the Seattle lead with just over 12 minutes to play.

After being pinned to their four-yard line by a 55-yard punt from Australian Michael Dickson, the Patriots’ ensuing drive ended abruptly when a Maye pass intended for Kyle Williams was intercepted by Julian Love, leading to another Myers field goal and 22-7 Seattle lead.

The Seahawks then put the game out of reach with a strip sack of Maye that saw Uchenna Nwosu scoop up the loose ball and return it 44 yards for the score.

Maye connected with Rhamondre Stevenson for a late touchdown to get New England within 16 points but the Patriots failed to recover the ensuing onside kick as Seattle went on to victory.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Peter Rutherford)