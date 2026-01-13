Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

World

World

Scott Adams, 'Dilbert' comic strip creator and Trump fan, dead at 68

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - "Dilbert" comic strip creator Scott Adams, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump whose career flagged after a racist rant, died on Tuesday, his former wife said. He was 68.

Scott Adams DILBERT Cubicle SAN FRANCISCO - AUGUST 28: Scott Adams, famed creator of the comic strip DILBERT stands within "Dilbert's Ultimate Cubicle" which offers practical and humorous concepts for the future workplace office, Tuesday, August 28, 2001 in San Francisco, California. The cubicle- which includes a hammock, aquarium, rotating floor modules, shoe polisher and a self-timing guest seat - was designed by IDEO, a world leader of innovation and design and was created in response to the thousands of e-mails Adams has received from disgruntled workers across the country. (Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)
Reuters
By Reuters
13 Jan 2026
Facebook
0

Shelly Miles announced Adams' passing in an online livestream in which she read a final message from the artist, whose strip lampooned life in the cubicle farms of corporate America, framed around its titular character, an engineer known for his glasses and perennially bent tie.

Adams first announced he had metastatic prostate cancer in May 2025 in his "Coffee with Scott Adams" video show and said he only had a few months to live.

He continued to document his decline on social media and made a direct appeal to Trump to get his healthcare provider, Kaiser Permanente of Northern California, to schedule treatment with the targeted radiotherapy drug Pluvicto.

"On it," Trump responded in a November 2 social media post. A day later Adams wrote on social media that he would begin receiving Pluvicto the next day.

On Tuesday, the Republican president noted the cartoonist's passing on Truth Social.

"Sadly, the Great Influencer, Scott Adams, has passed away. He was a fantastic guy, who liked and respected me when it wasn’t fashionable to do so. He bravely fought a long battle against a terrible disease," Trump wrote.

The "Dilbert" comic strip was first published in 1989 and ran for decades. At its peak, it was one of the most widely circulated comic strips in the U.S., but many newspapers dropped it in 2023 after a racist rant by Adams appeared on YouTube.

Billionaire Elon Musk defended Adamsand accused the media of having a bias against whites and Asians.

Adams called Black Americans a "hate group" and suggested white Americans "get the hell away from Black people," in response to a conservative organization's poll purporting to show that many African-Americans do not think it is OK to be white.

He later said that his comments were intended as hyperbole and that he disavowed racists, and said that media reports had ignored the context of his comments.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Scott Malone, Sharon Singleton and David Gregorio)

Comments

Scroll down to load comments...