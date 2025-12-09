Sahel states say Nigerian plane violated airspace over Burkina Faso

Nigeria said its C-130 transport plane made a "precautionary landing" in Bobo Dioulasso, Burkina Faso, when the crew detected a technical issue after takeoff from commercial hub Lagos, en route to Portugal.

The accusation highlighted rising tensions between the Confederation of Sahel States (AES) - a bloc formed by Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger after breaking with regional body ECOWAS - and ECOWAS member Nigeria, West Africa's largest military power.

AES said late on Monday the Nigerian C-130 plane carrying two crew and nine military passengers had flown over Burkina Faso without authorisation.

AES said its air defences were on maximum alert and authorised to neutralize any aircraft violating its airspace.

The Sahel alliance created last year in the aftermath of coups in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, says it broke away to push back against foreign influence and ECOWAS sanctions.

Nigeria air force spokesperson Ehimen Ejodame said on Tuesday the crew was safe in Burkina Faso, and the decision to land there had been taken "in accordance with standard safety procedures and international aviation protocols".

Since Sunday, Nigeria has also sent planes and troops to help quell a coup in neighbouring Benin, a country that borders Burkina Faso.

