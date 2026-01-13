SA20 knockout phase heats up with defending champions MI Cape Town all but out of contention

Pretoria Capitals are sitting pretty at the top of the SA20 standings after a convincing 53-run victory over reigning champions MI Cape Town on Monday night.

MI Cape Town require a small miracle to make the playoffs this season, with only the hope of a turn of form and a string of other results not ruling them out of the tournament. After only two victories in eight matches (one was rained out), the defending champions will do well to not finish at the foot of the table.

Failure to turn their season around in their final two matches of the league phase will see the side from Cape Town finish with the wooden spoon for a third time in three seasons.

It’s been a strange season for MI Cape Town, who have two batters occupying two of the top three run-scoring positions this season.

Openers Ryan Rickelton (324) and Rassie van der Dussen (218) are the first and third leading run-scorers in this year’s SA20. Rickelton has been particularly destructive, following his omission from South Africa’s T20 World Cup squad, batting at a strike rate of 167.

Ryan Rickelton of MI Cape Town has been in inspired form in the SA20 this season, striking 324 runs in seven innings. (Photo: Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for SA20)

The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter recently smashed his second century of the tournament, in his side’s second victory, with a superb undefeated 113 off 60 deliveries against Joburg Super Kings.

This SA20 season is a welcome return to form for Rickelton, who struggled to find the middle of his bat in national colours for the white-ball side last year.

In eight one-day internationals after the Champions Trophy – against England, Australia and India – Rickelton’s highest score was 35, with successive ducks against India rounding out his year.

In T20Is last year, he struck a brilliant 71 off 55 deliveries against Australia, but after that registered scores of 14, 13, 0 and 20 against Australia and England before being dropped for Quinton de Kock against India.

What’s been the change for the 29-year-old?

“You come back, experience your family and friends around you, and actually get to enjoy South Africa and being home,” he explained after his century against the Joburg Super Kings. “It can change the mental state, I suppose.

“When you jump from team to team, it gives you a new opportunity, a new perspective, and I’ve had that when I came to this team.

“It’s probably the team that gets the best out of me, frees me up in the way I want to play, and it takes me to probably the level I want to operate at 90% of the time.

“I just enjoy playing for this team. I enjoy the group of players we have. I enjoy the life we have in Cape Town as well. What’s not to love?”

Pretoria’s lead

At the other end of the table, the Pretoria Capitals’ three-match winning streak has been led by their well-rounded bowling attack.

Gideon Peters and his raw pace has been a major factor in that. The 26-year-old, who made a return to action for the side at the start of the winning run following a back injury that kept him off the field since last season’s SA20, has been sensational.

He’s already the leading wicket-taker for the franchise, claiming seven scalps, and clocking above 140km/h regularly.

Along with his wicket-taking ability, he has been economical too, only conceding 7.09 runs per over.

The other bowlers in their ranks are captain Keshav Maharaj, whose economy rate is 7.15 in the tournament, despite Sunrisers Eastern Cape opener Jonny Bairstow smashing him for 32 runs in one over.

The Proteas’ number one death bowler, Lungi Ngidi, is also in their ranks. Ngidi became the first bowler in SA20 history to take a hat-trick, against Durban’s Super Giants, after dismissing David Wiese, Sunil Narine and Gerald Coetzee in successive deliveries.

Lungi Ngidi of Pretoria Capitals made history against Durban's Super Giants, becoming the first player in SA20 history to take a hat-trick. (Photo: Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for SA20)

The skiddy and accurate Lizaad Williams and West Indies import Andre Russell round out the studded first-choice bowling attack.

The strong bowling unit has defended their batting scores successfully and comfortably in their last three matches, against MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals and Durban’s Super Giants.

Chasing pack

Pretoria Capitals have played an extra match compared to the chasing pack.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape are one point behind, on 19, with Joburg Super Kings on 17 points. Paarl Royals in fourth are on 15, and Durban’s Super Giants are still in with a shout just outside the playoff spots on 14 points.

MI Cape Town, having also played eight matches like the Pretoria Capitals, have only accumulated 10 points.

There have been several rained-out clashes this season, with the summer rains in the Highveld and Durban putting a stop to more matches than in any SA20 season before.

Paarl Royals’ last home match, against Pretoria Capitals (which they lost by 21 runs), saw a fire break out close to the parking area. Before that match, parts of Boland Park Cricket Stadium had smoke blowing across it, but the fire was controlled and the match proceeded without delay.

On the field, the sides chasing the Pretoria Capitals – including the Paarl Royals – will be aiming to bring a similar heat to their on-field performances to reach the SA20 playoffs and eventual final on 25 January at Newlands Cricket Ground. DM