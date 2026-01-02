Proteas make tough selection calls for next month’s T20 World Cup

Ryan Rickelton, who has had another blistering start in this season’s SA20 competition, has been left out of South Africa’s T20 World Cup squad, which was announced on Friday.

The tournament begins on 7 February in India and Sri Lanka. The selection committee, which consists of convener of selectors Patrick Moroney and head coach Shukri Conrad, have deemed Rickelton and power-hitter Tristan Stubbs as surplus to requirements.

“It was a big decision between Quinny de Kock and [Ryan] Rickelton, but ultimately we decided to go with De Kock to open up with [Aiden] Markram,” Moroney said of the selection decision.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram hopes to lead the side to a second successive T20 World Cup final in India. (Photo: Stu Forster / Getty Images)

Despite Rickelton’s consistently excellent scores for MI Cape Town in the SA20 – where he is the leading run scorer across the first four seasons – he hasn’t kicked on with the same form on the international stage.

The wicket-keeper batter passed the 50 mark only twice in his 18 T20 International innings.

Similarly, Stubbs’ confidence in the format seems to be shot. In his last six T20 innings, which include the CSA T20 Challenge, national team duty and the SA20, he has passed double digits only three times, with a top score of 37.

Surprise calls

Instead, batters Jason Smith and Tony de Zorzi have cracked the nod.

Both players have represented South Africa only twice in T20 Internationals across their careers, with De Zorzi making his debut in Pakistan at the end of October. The southpaw is currently out injured, but is expected to be fit by the time South Africa play West Indies in a series that begins on 27 January.

Smith, meanwhile, made his T20 debut against West Indies in 2024, but only played for the country again against Namibia in October last year, when a largely second-string side lost by four wickets to their geographic neighbours.

Smith’s form has been otherworldly, with the biggest highlight being an undefeated 19-ball 68 he struck against the Titans for the Dolphins in the CSA T20 Challenge in November to win the match for the Durban-based side.

More recently, he struck a 14-ball 41 on his debut for MI Cape Town at the start of the ongoing SA20 tournament.

Moroney also indicated that Smith’s versatility to slot in anywhere in the batting order played a role in his selection.

Other players who were on the cusp of selection – based on their regular selections for the national side in the past year, but missed out – include Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ottneil Baartman, Wiaan Mulder and Reeza Hendricks.

“We have had to make some big calls, but we feel this group is the strongest and has every chance of succeeding in India and Sri Lanka,” Moroney said. “We have assembled a world-class squad with some of the finest and most experienced players in the game, together with some of the best T20 youngsters coming through.”

Kagiso Rabada in action against Australia in Cairns. He is expected to lead the Proteas pace attack at the T20 World Cup next month. (Photo: Emily Barker / Getty Images)

Rabada is back

South Africa’s bowling star Kagiso Rabada also cracked the nod for selection after an extended period on the sidelines, nursing a rib injury.

Wednesday’s New Year’s fixture between MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals at Newlands Cricket Ground was a welcome return to the playing field for Rabada.

The Capitals secured a comfortable 85-run, bonus point victory. The news for the national squad was that MI Cape Town’s Rabada came through the match unscathed.

The last time Rabada took to the field was in a Test against Pakistan on 23 October, an important outing for Rabada to prove his fitness before the global showpiece.

He initially bowled like a man who hadn’t missed a day. He rushed Bryce Parsons with a back-of-length delivery that jagged back with his first ball.

He delivered the striking blow with his next, a similar length, which moved the other way and caught Parsons’ outside edge.

The big quick dismissed Wiaan Lubbe when he returned to bowl at the death to pick up his second wicket. He could have doubled his tally, but there were two dropped catches off his bowling in his final over. Instead, the over went for 25 runs in total. He conceded 48 runs in four overs.

Nonetheless, the selection committee would be pleased to see him back on the park and ready to lead the bowling attack at the T2o World Cup. DM

Proteas T20 World Cup squad:

Aiden Markram (captain, Titans), Corbin Bosch (Titans), Dewald Brevis (Titans), Quinton de Kock (Lions), Tony de Zorzi (Western Province), Donovan Ferreira (Titans), Marco Jansen (Titans), George Linde (Western Province), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Kwena Maphaka (Lions), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Dolphins), Kagiso Rabada (MI Cape Town) and Jason Smith (Dolphins).