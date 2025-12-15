Proteas have struggled with consistency in T20s as player changes comes at a cost

South Africa were excellent in their 51-run victory over India last Thursday night in the second T20I of five against the hosts. But it was only their 10th victory in the format since the T20 World Cup final that took place in June last year against the same opposition.

They’ve played 28 matches since then, and lost 18.

It’s been a period of extreme inconsistency for the Proteas in the shortest format, perfectly exemplified by the three matches they’ve played against India so far. Their thumping win in the second T20I came after a humiliating 101-run defeat only two days prior, and a thrashing in the form of a seven-wicket defeat three days later.

This is a concern with the next T20 World Cup two months away, in February in India and Sri Lanka.

It’s been a period of chopping and changing for the Proteas T20 side since their seven-run defeat by India at the T20 World Cup final in Bridgetown in June last year.

Rob Walter was the coach that led the side then, before he suddenly announced that he would be stepping down from the post earlier this year.

Test coach Shukri Conrad took the mantle in May this year, and has yet to settle on a preferred lineup.

“With regards to the World Cup, we’re a couple of months out,” Conrad said. “It might look as if we’re slightly unsure given the amount of changes we make every match. But it’s certainly not changes for the sake of changes.

“We have a pretty good idea of what our World Cup squad will be like. It’s really just managing players. There are a few guys who have been here since the Test Series (against India), and then we’ve also got the SA20 after this. So its really just about managing players.

“And also giving everybody a good run. See what works here, what doesn’t work. We’re pretty clear in terms of what we want.”

Anrich Nortje bowling during the ongoing T20I Series against India. (Photo: x / ProteasMenCSA)

A big squad

More than 30 different players have donned the Proteas T20 kit this year alone. It’s given the selectors an opportunity to observe a large pool of players before the T20 World Cup next year, but with only a few combinations that are tried and tested.

Players who made initial squads under Conrad such as spinners Nqaba Peter and Senuran Muthusamy, as well as Andile Simelane and Rassie van der Dussen, look to be out of the plans for the tournament.

Injuries have not helped the Proteas’ cause either. Left-handed batter Tony de Zorzi, who made his debut for the T20 national side in Pakistan at the backend of October with a swashbuckling 33 off 16, was also ruled out of the T20 section of the tour of India.

De Zorzi suffered a hamstring injury and was sidelined, alongside fast bowlers Nandre Burger and Kwena Maphaka, who were also initially selected as part of the touring group for the T20 series.

Stalwart quick Kagiso Rabada – who is expected to lead the attack at the T20 World Cup next year – has not been involved in the entire tour to India after he suffered a rib injury prior to the first Test match.

“There have been a lot of changes in terms of personnel because of injury,” said batting coach Ashwell Prince after South Africa’s opening T20 defeat.

“But we don’t want to use that as an excuse. Every match that we put XI out there we expect to win, regardless of the injuries.

“The stats speak for themselves. We need to find more consistency.”

Aidan Markram in action during the T20 Series against India. (Photo: x / ProteasMenCSA)

Changes

From the first T20 to the second, South Africa made two personnel changes. From the second to the third, they made three more changes.

Anrich Nortje, having played his first match for the national side since the T20 World Cup final last year, was dropped for opening batter Reeza Hendricks.

Hendricks’ international T20 career looked buried in July this year when he wasn’t selected for South Africa’s tour of Australia, with Conrad claiming that “there are players who have flown past Reeza” at the time.

“He’s been a great performer for South Africa, especially in this format, but it’s no secret that Aiden [Markram] and Ryan [Rickelton] are my preferred opening batters,” he said.

Despite that statement, five months on South Africa’s openers during the second T20 against India were Hendricks and Quinton de Kock – the latter having returned from retirement recently.

Captain Markram slotted down to three, with Rickelton unable to crack the nod in the XI. Rickelton has not played in any of the three T20Is in India yet, with two more to come in the series.

“Aiden’s pretty flexible,” Conrad said from India. “I think we know who the one opening bat is definitely… He’s a left-hander,” Conrad said, hinting at De Kock being his new preferred opening batter since reversing his retirement.

“And then obviously we’ll just see how we pair that up. Aiden’s done a great job (at the top of the order).

“Last year he had a wonderful IPL (Indian Premier League), opening the batting. He’s also batted at No 3 and 4 in previous World Cups, so is quite flexible when it comes to that.

“I don’t think you’ll see him bat lower than No 3, if I were to give anything away.”

Quinton de Kock during the T20I Series against India. (Photo: x / ProteasMenCSA)

The other change to the side was the reliable Keshav Maharaj being left out for short-format specialist George Linde. While in the third T20 against India no specialist spin bowlers were selected, changes in the lineup are frequent.

Conversely, the Proteas Test side has been on a straightforward journey with players selected on a “horses for courses” basis. The T20 team is a lot more muddled regarding selections, and it has shown in both sides’ results.

Injuries haven’t helped their cause either, but clarity is needed for the Proteas to reach the final of the tournament once more next year. DM