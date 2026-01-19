President of Kazakhstan to join Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace,' spokesperson says

The board would be chaired for life by Trump and would start by addressing the Gaza conflict and then be expanded to deal with other conflicts, according to a copy of the letter and draft charter seen by Reuters.

Tokayev's spokesman, Ruslan Zheldibay, said that Kazakhstan's leader was one of the first leaders to receive an invitation from Trump.

"The head of state sent a letter to the president of the United States expressing sincere gratitude and confirming his agreement to join this new association," Zheldibay said.

"President K. Tokayev confirmed Kazakhstan's commitment to contribute to the achievement of lasting peace in the Middle East, strengthening interstate trust and global stability," he added.

The news was first reported by the Tengri news outlet.

Trump has invited 60 countries to join the "Board of Peace," but permanent membership will be available to those who pay $1 billion.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge/Andrew Osborn/Toby Chopra)