Police identify three ‘persons of interest’ in killing of whistleblower Marius van der Merwe

On Monday night, 8 December, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, flanked by the police top brass, visited the Brakpan, Gauteng, home of slain whistleblower Marius van der Merwe, where they had a private meeting with Van der Merwe’s partner, Lee-Anne McLean.

Afterwards, Masemola told the media that the SA Police Service and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) were investigating a murder allegedly involving Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officials and private security officers that Van der Merwe testified about in November at the Madlanga Commission.

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola outside the home of Marius van der Merwe on 8 December. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

While the motive for Van der Merwe’s killing is unknown, there’s speculation that it was linked to his testimony at the inquiry.

Earlier on Monday, Masemola said the SAPS had identified three suspects in Van Der Merwe’s murder.

On Monday night, he said, “We have just met the family of Van der Merwe, to brief them on how far investigations are into this murder. We have confirmed to the family that we do believe that we have found one of the vehicles that were used during the shooting. Apparently, there were two vehicles used, a sedan and a white Chevrolet bakkie.”

The white bakkie was found abandoned behind a mall in Alexandra on Friday. Earlier video footage showed it appearing to monitor Van der Merwe’s house.

“At this stage, we do believe that the bakkie that was abandoned in Alexandra township is the right one that did some observation at Van der Merwe’s home. According to our crime scene experts, they will do investigations on the vehicle,” said Masemola.

As to the motive of the murder, he said, “We do not want to speculate, but we don’t rule out what is happening at the Madlanga Commission. But also, we don’t say that might be solely the motive; there are various other angles to the case that might be linked to the motive.”

Van der Merwe, who ran a security company, was involved in the battle against illegal miners, known as zama zamas, on the East Rand, which has also been suggested as a possible motive for his murder. In September, he filed an attempted murder case after an apparent attempt on his life.

Marius van der Merwe. (Source: X)

Madlanga testimony

Van der Merwe testified as “Witness D” at the Madlanga Commission into the alleged criminal infiltration of law enforcement and political circles. He implicated suspended EMPD deputy police chief Julius Mkhwanazi while testifying anonymously, although his voice was broadcast.

He reportedly turned down an offer for him and his family to be put into the witness protection programme.

As he stepped out of his car to open his gate on the night of Friday, 5 December, Van der Merwe’s assailants opened fire with an AK-47, killing him in full view of his family.

A neighbour, who didn’t want to be named, told Daily Maverick on Monday, “You wouldn’t want to hear the screams of the children after the shooting.”

File photo 7 December 2025: Flowers at the scene of the shooting. (Photo: Ferial Haffajee)

Masemola said, “We are confident that soon we will register a breakthrough as police remain on high alert for those behind the killing of Van Der Merwe. Safe to say, investigations are on the right track.

“The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure, together with the Madlanga Commission, has met and developed a plan to heighten and enhance security around officials and witnesses linked to the commission.”

Ipid investigating EMPD murder allegations

Van der Merwe’s chilling testimony now forms a crucial pillar of an Ipid investigation, which, Daily Maverick understands, is at an advanced phase.

Van der Merwe told the Madlanga Commission that Mkhwanazi ordered officers to clean a murder scene and dispose of the body. His testimony reinforced retired EMPD deputy chief Revo Spies’s bombshell allegation that Mkhwanazi was an accessory to murder.

The alleged murder occurred in mid-2022 in Brakpan during an EMPD and private security operation aimed at recovering a stolen truck and stock.

The operation, Van der Merwe testified, took a turn when the suspect offered to pay the officers a R500,o00 bribe for his release. The suspect was allegedly tortured, including being “ tubed” (suffocated by having a plastic bag pulled over his head), and killed. According to Van der Merwe, Mkhwanazi later arrived and told him to dump the body in a dam or mine shaft.

Julius Mkhwanazi. (Photo: Mosoetse Cylia Motsoeneng / Facebook)

The body was later found in a dam. Ipid probed the matter and, according to evidence at the Madlanga Commission, linked it to EMPD officers. Despite Ipid’s ongoing investigation, which linked Mkhwanazi to the alleged crime, the commission heard that repeated attempts to suspend Mkhwanazi were blocked by top management at the EMPD.

On Monday, Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said several cases against EMPD officers were at an advanced stage of investigation.

“That includes the alleged murder and dumping of a body at a lake in Germiston; a counter case of assault charge of a junior officer against his supervisor; allegation of illegal use of blue lights and irregular donation of vehicles; and rape allegation against a senior manager,” she said.

Saulsville massacre

While visiting Saulsville, Pretoria, earlier on Monday, Masemola revealed that three persons of interest had been identified, and another one had been interviewed in connection with the massacre that took place in the early hours of 6 December at a tavern in the area.

Mass tavern shootings of 2025 across South Africa. (Graphic by Daniella Lee Ming Yesca)





SAPS forensic teams examine the crime scene at Saulsville Hostel on 6 December 2025 in Atteridgeville, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images /Frennie Shivambu)

SAPS forensic teams at the Saulsville crime scene. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

Twelve people were killed — including three children, aged three, 12 and 16 — and 13 other people were wounded when gunmen opened fire on the occupants of the tavern.

Masemola said police had identified the three gunmen, who are still on the run. One of them was released on parole in September on attempted murder and extortion-related convictions. DM