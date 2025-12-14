Police hold person of interest after Brown University shooting leaves two dead

By Maria Alejandra Cardona and Nathan Layne

Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez said at a midday news conference that the suspect was in his 20s, but declined to share other details, citing an ongoing investigation. Perez said earlier in the day that authorities were not seeking other suspects at this time.

FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post on X that the person of interest had been detained in a hotel room in the Rhode Island town of Coventry, a 30-minute drive from the Brown campus. An FBI team specializing in cellular data analysis used geolocation information to track the suspect, Patel said.

The mass shooting — the latest of nearly 400 in the U.S. this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive — shook the community at the university, one of the oldest in the United States. The school canceled exams and classes for the rest of the year and the campus was quiet on Sunday as a light snowfall blanketed the city.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said that authorities, as of midday on Sunday, had not yet contacted all family members because some were traveling. He invited residents to a previously planned event on Sunday to light a Christmas tree and a menorah to mark the first night of Hanukkah.

"It is quite clear that if we can come together as a community and shine a little bit of light tonight, I think there's nothing better that we could be doing," Smiley said.





AUTHORITIES RELEASE VIDEO OF SUSPECT

Seven people injured at Brown University were in stable condition, Smiley said. One remained in critical but stable condition, while another had been discharged, he added.

Shelter-in-place orders at the university and nearby areas were lifted on Sunday. Smiley said earlier in the day that residents should expect a visible police presence across the city.

The gunman fled after shooting students in a classroom in Brown's Barus & Holley engineering building, where outer doors had been unlocked while exams were taking place, officials said on Saturday.

Authorities on Saturday released a short video clip of a person of interest dressed in black walking near the engineering building. Providence Deputy Police Chief Timothy O'Hara said on Saturday the individual may have worn a mask, but officials were not certain.

Brown President Christina Paxson told reporters that all or nearly all of the victims were students, adding: "This is the day one hopes never happens, and it has."





UNDER DESKS FOR HOURS

Teaching assistant Joseph Oduro, 21, told CNN he was in a classroom that was attacked.

"The first couple of gunshots went straight to the chalkboard right where I was standing," Oduro said. "Who knows, if I didn't duck, maybe I'm not here today."

A student next to him took two bullets to the leg and was due to undergo surgery on Sunday, he said.

Brown student Chiang-Heng Chien told local TV station WJAR he was working in a lab with three other students when he saw the text about the active shooter situation a block away. They waited under desks for about two hours, he said.

One student who posted about the incident on TikTok said she was taking an exam when a visibly shaken teaching assistant informed the class about the shooting.

"It's about 4:10 and our TA just stands up on the stage and says, 'There's an active shooter,'" the student, using the handle "heelamun," said in a video from her dorm room. "Everyone starts panicking. Everyone's looking it up on their phone."





(Reporting by Maria Alejandra Cardona in Providence and Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut; Additional reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru, Katharine Jackson, Douglas Gillison and Jason Lange in Washington, Chris Prentice in New York, Svea Herbst and Keval Singh in Singapore; Writing by Ted Hesson; Editing by Sharon Singleton, Alexander Smith, Christina Fincher and Bill Berkrot)