Peace hopes dented as Russia says Ukraine tried to attack Putin residence

Russia accused Ukraine on Monday of trying to attack President Vladimir Putin’s residence in northern Russia , although it provided no evidence to back up an assertion that Kyiv dismissed as baseless and designed to undermine peace negotiations.

The angry exchanges – including a statement by Russia that it was reviewing its stance on negotiations in response to the attack – dealt a new blow to prospects for peace in Ukraine.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump met President Volodymyr Zelensky in Florida and said they were “getting a lot closer, maybe very close” to an agreement to end the war, although “thorny” territorial issues remained.

Putin also struck a defiant tone on Monday, telling his army to press on with a campaign to take full control of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region , and the Kremlin repeated demands for Kyiv to pull its forces out of the last part of the Donbas area that it still holds in eastern Ukraine.

Putin told Trump by phone that Russia, which invaded Ukraine in

Lavrov accuses Ukraine, Zelensky issues denial

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. (Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Ukraine had tried to attack Putin’s residence in the Novgorod region west of Moscow on 28-29 December with 91 long-range drones, which were all destroyed by Russian air defences. No one was injured and there was no damage, he said in comments reported by Russian media.

“Such reckless actions will not go unanswered,” the veteran foreign minister said, describing the attack as “state terrorism” and adding that targets had already been selected for retaliatory strikes by Russia’s armed forces.

Lavrov appeared in televised remarks not to have offered any evidence for his assertions. It was not clear where Putin was at the time.

Lavrov noted that the attack took place during negotiations about a possible peace deal and said Russia would review its negotiating stance, but not quit the negotiations.

Denying Ukraine had planned such an attack, Zelensky accused Moscow of preparing the ground to strike government buildings in Kyiv, saying Russia wanted to undermine progress at US-Ukrainian talks on ending the war.

“Another round of lies from the Russian Federation,” Zelensky told reporters via WhatsApp.

“It is clear that we had a meeting with Trump yesterday, and it is clear that for the Russians, if there is no scandal between us and America, and we are making progress – for them it is a failure, because they do not want to end this war.”

He continued: “I am sure they are simply preparing the ground for strikes, probably on the capital, probably on government buildings.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on X that the attack was a fabrication intended to create a pretext for more Russian attacks on Ukraine and to undermine the peace process. He urged world leaders to condemn Russia over its accusations.

Territorial issues unresolved

Zelensky said a bilateral agreement had been outlined with Trump on security guarantees for Kyiv on Sunday, although the US president said they were only 95% ready, and Zelensky said on Monday that he had sought a 50-year security deal.

Trump also said he expected European countries to “take over a big part” of security efforts with US backing. Agreement on such moves would be complicated, as Russia has said any foreign troop deployment in Ukraine will be unacceptable.

Zelensky said on Monday two main issues in a 20-point peace proposal remained to be resolved – control of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station , which is in Russian hands, and the fate of the Donbas area.

Russia controls about a fifth of Ukraine, including the Crimean peninsula, which it annexed in 2014.

It claims Donbas – comprising the Donetsk and Luhansk regions – as well as the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, although they are all internationally recognised as Ukraine’s sovereign territory.

Russia wants Kyiv to withdraw troops from parts of the Donetsk region it has failed to occupy. Kyiv wants fighting halted along the current front lines, and Washington has proposed a free economic zone if Ukraine pulls troops back.

Underlining Russia’s intention of standing firm on its territorial ambitions, Putin said on Monday that his generals should push on with efforts to secure all of the Zaporizhzhia region – of which Moscow already controls about 75%.

Colonel-General Mikhail Teplinsky, commander of Russia’s Dnieper military grouping, told Putin that Russian forces were 15km from its biggest city, also called Zaporizhzhia.

“In the near future, it is necessary to continue the offensive, together with the East grouping, to liberate Zaporizhzhia,” Putin responded. DM/Reuters