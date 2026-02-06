The refurbished Nieuwmeester Dome has been officially handed over to the National Assembly to host sittings while work continues on repairing the Parliament buildings that were badly damaged in a fire in 2022.

Improvements to the Dome, which was originally used for the funeral of former President Nelson Mandela in 2013, mean that it will now be able to withstand Cape Town’s winds.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson officially handed over the Dome on Friday, 6 February. Parliament and the Department each pledged R15-million for the refurbishment, although final costs are still being reconciled. Macpherson said he is confident the project “will come within that” amount.

The Dome will be used for National Assembly sittings, including the upcoming debate and reply to the State of the Nation Address (Sona). However, Sona itself will still take place on Thursday, 12 February, at the nearby Cape Town City Hall.

Speaking at the briefing attended by officials from the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure and representatives from Parliament, Macpherson said: “This facility will now serve Parliament and by extension the people of South Africa.”

He said the handover was not just about the continuation of Parliament’s work, and his department’s role in that, “it’s about ensuring that even in the face of unexpected disruption from the fire, the work of the National Assembly and MPs continues in a manner that is safe, dignified, fit for purpose and open to the public”.

Following the devastating fire on 2 January 2022, in which the National Assembly and parts of the Old Assembly burnt down, Parliament has been trying to find alternative venues for sittings, including the City Hall or the Cape Town International Convention Centre, while the rebuilding takes place. Reconstruction work is expected to be complete by 2027, Parliament heard in November 2025.

News24 reported that Macpherson approved the use and installation of the Dome in September 2024.

Dome ‘suitable for day-to-day realities’

However, the Dome has posed a number of challenges such as its inability to properly withstand Cape Town’s notorious wind and its inadequate sound quality. As a result several sittings had to be moved to either a hybrid or virtual format.

Speaking at the handover, Macpherson said: “In practical terms, the work completed here has focused on ensuring that the Dome is suitable for day-to-day realities of Parliament and in Cape Town. Firstly, there was a clear need to ensure that the structure could withstand Cape Town’s notorious weather conditions and wind.

“Secondly, Parliament requires an environment where debate can take place clearly, where proceedings can be heard without disruption and where members and staff can work efficiently and effectively – and so sound quality matters not only for those inside the venue but for the integrity of parliamentary recordings and for the public record,” he said

Improved soundproofing will now ensure everyone is able to hear properly.

“Thirdly and importantly, the Dome had to be compliant with operational standard requirements for parliamentary sittings as well as safety standards,” he said.

Addressing the Speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza, Macpherson said: “This also is not a temporary tent or dome in the casual sense. It must operate as a proper parliamentary facility and has been refurbished accordingly.”

The refurbishment of the Dome, which is located between Roeland and Commercial streets in Cape Town, across the road from Parliament, was completed in 10 weeks.

Project manager Siyamthanda Ndwandwa, from the department, said: “We are still to do fine, fine touches of the work to ensure that it’s 100%.”

The refurbished Dome can seat 500 members of Parliament, including the 400 National Assembly members and delegates from the National Council of Provinces. There are 165 seats in the gallery.

Air conditioning in the Dome has also been improved for both summer and winter months.

Didiza said: “The completion of the refurbished Dome today marks a significant milestone in the recovery, resilience and reward efforts of Parliament following the 2022 fire that damaged parts of the parliamentary precinct.”

“The project reflects a collaborative partnership between Parliament and the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure to deliver a functional, secure and fit-for-purpose parliamentary facility capable of supporting Parliament in fulfilling its constitutional obligations.”

Dome as a conference venue

Macpherson said the Dome has a life span of 10 years and could, therefore, be utilised afterwards as a government asset.

“We cannot afford as a country to treat major public infrastructure as a single-purpose expense that lies dormant when it’s not in use. South Africa’s balance sheet is under pressure, and every rand must work harder,” he said.

The Dome will also be used as an events and conferencing venue when Parliament is in recess, Macpherson said.

“When Parliament is not sitting, this facility has the potential to be used as an events and conferencing venue in a controlled manner aligned with security and operational requirements and through a proper process that protects the integrity of the site while generating additional revenue to offset its cost,” he said.

“This is a practical step towards infrastructure sustainability. It is also a principle that public assets must serve the public good as consistently as possible.”

In the next week, event and conferencing organisations will be asked for proposals on how the facility could be used during recess periods.

“So we think that there is a long-term use for this venue here to generate additional income for the state,” Macpherson said.

“This is not about commercialising Parliament; it’s about ensuring that the state-owned assets are used responsibly to generate value where appropriate and reduce the burden on the public purse.” DM