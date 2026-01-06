Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

World

World

Over a dozen media workers detained in Venezuela, says national press association

More than a dozen media workers were detained on Monday while covering events in the Venezuelan capital Caracas, including a march in support of ousted President Nicolas Maduro and the swearing-in of the country's new legislature, the South American nation's press association said.

The first vice president, Pedro Infante (L), is sworn in the inauguration of the new 2026-2031 legislative session in Caracas, Venezuela, 05 January 2026. The Venezuelan Parliament began the 2026-2031 legislative session, once again controlled by Chavismo and with the return of some opposition figures who had distanced themselves from the country's largest opposition coalition, in a session marked by uncertainty following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro during the military attack launched on 03 January by the United States on several points in Venezuelan territory, including Caracas. EPA/STR The first vice president, Pedro Infante (L), is sworn in the inauguration of the new 2026-2031 legislative session in Caracas, Venezuela, 05 January 2026. The Venezuelan Parliament began the 2026-2031 legislative session, once again controlled by Chavismo and with the return of some opposition figures who had distanced themselves from the country's largest opposition coalition, in a session marked by uncertainty following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro during the military attack launched on 03 January by the United States on several points in Venezuelan territory, including Caracas. EPA/STR
Reuters
By Reuters
6 Jan 2026
Facebook
0

All 14 of those detained were later released, the press association (SNTP) said on X, though one was a foreign journalist who was deported.

SNTP said that those detained included 11 people working with international media outlets and one with a national outlet.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm all of the detentions.

China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that all Chinese reporters in Venezuela were safe.

Venezuela's information ministry, which handles all contact with the government, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the detentions. Venezuela's Ministry of Communications also did not respond to requests for comment.

The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and CNN did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Reuters also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The press detentions come after the U.S. military detained Maduro in an overnight operation this weekend. On Monday the deposed leader pleaded not guilty to narcoterrorism charges in a New York court.

His vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, has since taken the reins as interim leader.

(Reporting by Reuters staff; Editing by Christian Plumb and Michael Perry)

Comments

Scroll down to load comments...