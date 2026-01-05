Ousted Maduro pleads not guilty to US narcotics charges

Toppled Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of narco-terrorism after US President Donald Trump’s stunning capture of him rattled world leaders and left officials in Caracas scrambling to respond.

Maduro (63) pleaded not guilty in a New York City federal court to four criminal counts that include narco-terrorism, cocaine importation conspiracy and possession of machine guns and destructive devices.

“I am innocent. I am not guilty. I am a decent man. I am still president of my country,” Maduro said through an interpreter, before being cut off by US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein.

Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flores, also pleaded not guilty. The next court date was set for 17 March. Dozens of protesters, both pro- and anti-Maduro, gathered outside the courthouse before the half-hour hearing.

Accusations of cocaine-trafficking

Maduro is accused of overseeing a cocaine-trafficking network that partnered with violent groups including Mexico’s Sinaloa and Zetas cartels, Colombian Farc rebels and Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua gang.

Maduro has long denied the allegations, saying they were a mask for imperialist designs on Venezuela’s rich oil reserves.

Nicolás Maduro speaks during a military ceremony commemorating the 200th anniversary of the presentation of the ‘Sword of Peru’ to Venezuelan independence hero Simón Bolívar on 25 November 2025, in Caracas, Venezuela. (Photo: Jesus Vargas / Getty Images)

While world leaders and US politicians grappled with the extraordinary seizure of a head of state, an emergency order in Venezuela, published in full on Monday, ordered police to search and capture anyone who supported Saturday’s US attack.

Also on Monday, the UN Security Council debated the implications of the raid, which was condemned by Russia, China and leftist allies of Venezuela.

UN Chief António Guterres raised concerns about instability in Venezuela and the legality of Trump’s strike, the most dramatic US intervention in Latin America since the 1989 Panama invasion. US Special Forces swooped into Caracas by helicopter on Saturday, shattered Maduro’s security cordon and dragged him from the threshold of a safe room.

Maduro, wife appear, plead not guilty

On Monday morning, Maduro — his hands zip-tied — and his wife Cilia Flores were escorted by armed guards in tactical gear from a Brooklyn detention centre to a helicopter bound for the Manhattan federal court.

The judge began the hearing by summarising the charges in the indictment. Maduro, in orange and beige prison garb, listened on headphones through an interpreter.

Hellerstein asked Maduro to stand and confirm his identity. He replied in Spanish.

The judge told the couple of their right to inform the Venezuelan consulate of their arrests.

Prosecutors say Maduro has been involved in drug trafficking from the time he began serving in Venezuela’s National Assembly in 2000 to his tenure as foreign minister and subsequent 2013 election as the late president Hugo Chávez’s successor.

Captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, arrive at the Wall Street Heliport during their transport to the federal courthouse for their arraignment in New York on 5 January. (Photo: Stringer /EPA)

Maduro lawyer predicts legal fight over ‘military abduction’

Maduro’s lawyer Barry Pollack said he anticipated voluminous and complex litigation over his client’s “military abduction”. He said Maduro was not requesting his release but may do so at a later time.

Flores’ lawyer Mark Donnelly said she sustained significant injuries, including severe bruising on her ribs, and asked that she be provided X-rays and a physical evaluation.

Federal prosecutors in New York first indicted Maduro in 2020 as part of a long-running narcotics trafficking case against current and former Venezuelan officials and Colombian guerrillas. An updated indictment made public on Saturday added some new details and co-defendants, including Flores.

The US has considered Maduro an illegitimate dictator since he declared victory in a 2018 election marred by allegations of massive irregularities.

Experts in international law have questioned the legality of the raid, with some condemning Trump’s actions as a repudiation of a rules-based international order.

Trump asserts oil aspirations

In Caracas, senior officials from Maduro’s 13-year-old government remain in charge of the South American oil producer of 30 million people, first spitting defiance, then pivoting to possible cooperation with the Trump administration.

US oil companies’ shares jumped on Monday, fuelled by the prospect of access to Venezuela’s vast oil reserves.

Trump has made no secret of wanting to share in Venezuela’s oil riches .

US oil companies will return to Venezuela and rebuild the sector’s infrastructure, Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Sunday.

“We’re taking back what they stole,” Trump said. “We’re in charge.”

Venezuela has the world’s largest reserves — about 303 billion barrels — but the sector has long been in decline from mismanagement, underinvestment and US sanctions, averaging 1.1 million bpd output last year, a third of its 1970s heyday.

Acting Venezuelan president urges cooperation

After first denouncing Maduro’s capture as a colonial oil-grab and “kidnapping”, Venezuela’s acting president , Delcy Rodriguez, softened her stance on Sunday, saying it was a priority to have respectful relations with Washington.

“We invite the US government to work together on an agenda of cooperation,” said Rodriguez. “President Donald Trump, our peoples and our region deserve peace and dialogue, not war.”

Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodriguez. (Photo: Rayner Peña)

Trump has threatened another strike if Venezuela does not cooperate with opening its oil industry and stopping drugs. Trump also threatened Colombia and Mexico on Sunday and said Cuba’s communist government “looks like it's ready to fall”.

Just how the US would work with a post-Maduro government, full of sworn ideological enemies, is unclear. Trump appears to have sidelined for now the Venezuelan opposition, where many anti-Maduro activists had assumed this would be their moment.

Rodriguez, daughter of a leftist guerrilla who has been praised as a “tigress” by Maduro, is also known as a pragmatist with good connections in the private sector and a belief in economic orthodoxy.

Consternation globally, political storm domestically

Washington’s allies, most of whom did not recognise Maduro as president due to vote-rigging allegations, have been more muted, stressing the need for dialogue and adherence to law.

Trump’s raid has created a political storm in the US, with opposition Democrats saying they were misled.

While a handful of conservative figures have criticised the Venezuela operation as a betrayal of Trump’s “America First” pledge to avoid foreign entanglements, most supporters have largely praised it as a swift, painless win.

Inside Venezuela, Maduro opponents have kept celebrations on hold as his allies remain in power and there is no sign of the military turning against them, even though many suspect some insiders helped in Saturday’s operation. DM