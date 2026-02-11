On this day: Nelson Mandela’s walk to freedom

Nelson Mandela is greeted by a cheering crowd as he leaves Victor Verster Prison upon his release on 11 February 1990. (Photo: Alexander Joe / AFP) A jubilant Sowetan holds up 11 February 1990 in Soweto a newspaper announcing the release of anti-apartheid leader and African National Congress (ANC) member Nelson Mandela, at a mass ANC rally. South African President de Klerk lifted 02 February the 30-year-old ban on the ANC and the South African Communikst Party, and 11 February, Nelson Mandela walked out of Victor Vester prison, near Cape Town, after 26 year since he was sentenced to life imprisonment. (Photo: TREVOR SAMSON / AFP) Anti-apartheid leader and African National Congress (ANC) member Nelson Mandela rides in car through cheering fans as exiting from Victor Verster prison upon his release, 11 February 1990. (Photo: ALEXANDER JOE / AFP) A praise singer outside Victor Vester Prison before Nelson Mandela's release, freedom. (Photo: Graeme Williams/ South Photographs) Photographers try to get a glimpse of Nelson Mandela through the fence at the Victor Vester Prison, before his release. media, photographers, press. (Photo: Graeme Williams/ South Photographs) A small group of Cape Town journalists spent two Christmas days (88/89) and innumerable other days waiting outside the prison for various of his visitors, and on occasional rumours of his imminent release. This photo was taken around Christmas 1989. Eric Miller (on extreme RHS of photo),(Photo: © Eric Miller) For once off use only with article Jubilant inhabitants of Soweto find room where they can in and on a bus to reach Orlando stadium in Soweto, 12 February 1990, to attend a mass African National Congress (ANC) rally to be addressed by freed anti-apartheid leader and African National Congress (ANC) member Nelson Mandela. It's the first rally Nelson Mandela is holding since his release from jail, 11 February 1990. The rally was originaly called for to celebrate the unbanning of the ANC but turned out to be a celebration for the release from jail of Nelson Mandela. (Photo: TREVOR SAMSON / AFP) Thousands of Soweto residents come from all different directions to reach Orlando stadium in Soweto, 12 February 1990, to attend a mass African National Congress (ANC) rally to be addressed by freed anti-apartheid leader and African National Congress (ANC) member Nelson Mandela. The rally was originaly called for to celebrate the unbanning of the ANC but turned out to be a celebration for the release from jail of Nelson Mandela. (Photo: TREVOR SAMSON / AFP) Jubilant inhabitants of Soweto attend a mass african National Congress (ANC) rally to be addressed by freed anti-apartheid leader and African National Congress (ANC) member Nelson Mandela at Orlando stadium in Soweto, 12 February 1990. It's the first rally Nelson Mandela is holding since his release from jail, 11 February 1990. The rally was originaly called for to celebrate the unbanning of the ANC but turned out to be a celebration for the release from jail of Nelson Mandela. (Photo: PHILIP LITTLETON / AFP) DM Anti-apartheid leader and African National Congress (ANC) member Nelson Mandela delivers on February 11, 1990 in Capetown his first public speech since his release from jail. Mandela is flanked by his wife Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, ANC Secretary General Walter Sisulu (L) and First Secretary of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) Cyril Ramaphosa (R). (Photo: Walter DHLADHLA / AFP)



