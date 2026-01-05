North Korea's Kim oversaw hypersonic missile test, KCNA says

"It's a very important strategy to maintain or expand the strong and reliable nuclear deterrent," Kim was quoted as saying in the KCNA report published on Monday, noting it was necessary because of "the recent geopolitical crisis and various international circumstances."

The North Korean leader did not specify what crisis he was referring to, but some analysts said it may be linked to the US strikes on Venezuela.

The missiles hit targets about 1,000 km (621 miles) away, over the sea east of North Korea, KCNA said.

The South Korean military said on Sunday that North Korea fired ballistic missiles towards the sea to its east as South Korean President Lee Jae Myung started a state visit to China, Pyongyang's chief ally.

The missile tests were followed by a North Korean statement on Sunday that denounced the US strikes on Venezuela as a violation of that country's sovereignty.

MISSILES HARDER TO INTERCEPT

Hypersonic missiles typically launch a warhead that travels at more than five times the speed of sound or about 6,200 kmh (3,850 mph), often manoeuvring at relatively low altitudes.

Despite their name, analysts say the main feature of hypersonic weapons is not speed - which can sometimes be matched or exceeded by traditional ballistic missile warheads - but manoeuvrability.

North Korea last test-fired hypersonic missiles in October 2025, which analysts assumed were unveiled at a military parade along with a long-range intercontinental missile.

North Korean expert Hong Min, at the Korea Institute for National Unification in Seoul, wrote in a note on Monday that the latest missile tests were apparently a response to US strikes on Venezuela, citing Kim's comment "recent geopolitical crisis."

The missiles appeared to be the Hwasong-11, which were showcased at the October parade, Hong said, citing his analysis of images published in state media.

Hong said Pyongyang was seeking to emphasise its ability to launch such missiles at any time, something that could make it harder for US-South Korean missile defence systems to preemptively intercept them.

NUCLEAR GOALS

Perfecting hypersonic missile technology is one of North Korea's five nuclear-arms development goals announced at a party meeting in 2021, said a former South Korean vice defence minister who is now a senior research fellow at the Sejong Institute.

Shin Beom-chul said North Korea also wanted to highlight to the leaders of South Korea and China, who are due to hold summit talks on Monday, that they should not discuss denuclearising North Korea.

North Korean media also recently showcased images showing what it said were Pyongyang's efforts to build nuclear-powered submarines, Shin noted.

"Kim wants to tell the international community that his nuclear power is complete" at the upcoming 9th congress of the ruling party, he said.

The congress is expected to take place this month, analysts say.

(Reporting by Heejin Kim and Joyce Lee; Editing by Edmund Klamann, Stephen Coates, Ed Davies and Michael Perry)